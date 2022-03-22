Jessica Biel’s new series about a dark real case

Actress who was nominated for an Emmy for her work as Cora Tannetti on The Sinner He has a new project on the way. It can be seen from May.

The world of true crime is usually one that awakens great followers everywhere and that is why, in signs such as hbo max and Netflix they soon filled their catalog with productions of this style. This is how great stories like true sleuth or the outsider (with supernatural overtones) in the case of the first, and others like mindhunter in the second, where it was also possible to enjoy the four seasons of The Sinner.

Was The Sinner the series that earned him a nomination for Emmy to Jessica Bielfor his work as Cora Tannetti, and the one who showed how good these kinds of stories suited him. Now, hand in hand Hulu a new production will arrive that will connect directly with the next project of elizabeth olsen for hbo max: Both will play the same character in two productions made by different signals, which will be launched this year.

biel was chosen to put on the skin of Candy Montgomerypopularly known as “the ax murderer”. The story will focus on the curious case of this housewife who, from one day to the next, ended the life of her best friend after inflicting more than 40 blows on her body. Although it may seem unbelievable, the verdict of Justice declared her innocent, since they determined that her attack was not premeditated but was in her own defense.

the series of Hulu will be titled Candy, and will be released in early May. To Latin America it would arrive through Star+where the announcement has not yet been made official. Melanie Lynskey (Two and a half men), Raul Esparza (Law and order) and paul schreiber (The wire) appear in the list of actors who will be part of this series. The miniseries will consist of a total of 5 episodes.

What really happened to Candy Montgomery

The story behind this macabre murder that ended with no one convicted was born from a friendship built in the church in which Betty (the victim) and Candy they first met. According to what was reported, Candy she started an affair with her friend’s husband, and when she went to tell him about it, she lost her composure and wanted to attack her with an axe. Back then, Candy she snatched the weapon from her and, according to what she stated, she entered into a kind of reverie from which she woke up covered in blood, after having hit her friend 41 times with the axe.