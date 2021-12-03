Jessica Chastain actress and activist: the biography

Scenes from a wedding: Jessica Chastain



Jessica Chastain arrives on television screens with the remake of Ingmar Bergman’s cult series, confirming herself as one of Hollywood’s most solid talents.

On September 12, 2021, it premiered on the US television station HBO Scenes from a wedding with Jessica Chastain, the most acclaimed icon of success and social commitment of the moment. There series with Jessica Chastain, directed by Hagai Levi and starring Oscar Isaac, is the remake of the homonymous TV production by the Swedish film master Ingmar Bergman, broadcast in 1973 and then adapted for cinema. Apparently it was Bergman’s own son, Daniel, who applied to Levi for this reissue. In Italy it was distributed on Sky Atlantic from 20 September to 18 October 2021, but its real preview took place at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, on 4 September.

And here it is Jessica Chastain in Venice she found herself at the center of a funny and affectionate curtain on the red carpet of the event: Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac they arrived exchanging knowing glances, embracing and improvising a dance, until Oscar Isaac he kissed Jessica Chastain in the crook of the arm she had rested on his shoulder. As they say in these cases, the video of the incident immediately went viral on the Net, making many think that between Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac there was some tender. In reality, the two are just very friends and finding themselves acting together they were able to establish an excellent degree of complicity, moreover it was an ironic performance, also linked to the theme of the series they were presenting in the Lagoon.

Jessica Chastain husband

Scenes from a wedding they are also the ones that concern Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi De Preposulo, obviously we wish much happier than the TV series, which tells the crisis of a relationship. Yes, why Jessica Chastain in Italy, in 2017, she married the noble consort, belonging by dynasty to the high Italian aristocracy. Gian Luca Passi De Preposulo, originally from the Treviso area, was among other things a rugby player and the public relations officer of the Armani house, while today he is a manager at Moncler.

Jessica Chastain and her husband, which while not belonging directly to the star system has several Hollywood friends, such as Di Caprio and Clooney, they got married in the seventeenth-century villa of the Tiepolo Passi family in Carbonera (TV): among the wedding guests, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, although the ceremony took place in a very private way. Privacy is an untouchable point for the actress, who said she consciously wanted to avoid relationships with famous people so as not to feed her private life to the media. But Jessica Chastain where she lives currently? Did she move to our country? He actually owns two prestigious mansions in New York, on the Upper West Side and on 57th Street, near Central Park, the latter dating back to the 19th century. The couple has a daughter, Juliet, who they had with a rented uterus.



Jessica Chastain biography

Jessica Chastain and Michael Monasterio, an aspiring alternative musician, are respectively the little daughter and the father just adolescent: he, however, was never recognized by Chastain, who grew up with his mother, Jerri Chastain, and stepfather Michael Hastey, while Monasterio left the family. The two have never reconciled, not even on the verge of death: in fact, Monasterio died of a respiratory complication in 2013, without his daughter showing up for the funeral.

The life of Jessica Chastain, the eldest of five brothers and two sisters, one of whom committed suicide from depression in 2003, is not easy. vegan nutrition, also very young at the time of Jessica’s birth, probably inspired her daughter to approach the vegan diet, after Jessica suffered some cholesterol-related health problems, which occurred a few years ago.

Either way, we don’t have just one Jessica Chastain vegan and committed to the promotion of cruelty-free products and distance adoptions of animals, but also linked to the feminism. Its position within what it is is very well known feminism today, especially in the cinematic environment, where Chastain has always stood for gender equality in front of, behind and around the camera. At the 2018 Golden Globe ceremony, Jessica Chastain in black dress, joined the protest of the women touched by the Weinstein scandal, presenting herself, in fact, with the symbolic outfit that indicated the position taken on the issue.

In addition to all this, Jessica Chastain promotes associations and programs to raise awareness and help young people to become aware of the problem of depression, which has affected the Chastain family so deeply. His activism also includes the condemnation of the bullying , of which theAmerican red-haired actress and from freckles it was victim since childhood , precisely for these same characteristics that growing up have, instead, become its strengths and beauty, as well as sometimes even a surreal reason for misunderstanding, such as when Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard they are mistaken for the same person.

Jessica Chastain actress

During his taciturn adolescence and not very accustomed to sociability, Chastain approaches the theater, as a form of outlet: thus the Jessica actress that we all know today.

Among the films in which he played his best roles, we can only mention The Tree of Life, by the filmmaker Terrence Malik, which the same interpreter always remembers with great emotion, followed by the interpretation of Jessica Chastain in The Help, a very successful film in the USA on the theme of black rights at the time of Martin Luther King, which also won an Academy Award.

The consecration comes for Jessica Chastain with Interstellar, by the brainy director Christopher Nolan, halfway between science fiction and philosophical parable, blockbuster film and divided opinions by critics. In 2017 Jessica Chastain with Molly’s Game accompanies the directorial debut of the master screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, confirming once again his predilection for auteur cinema.

On TV screens, currently Jessica Chastain in Scenes from a wedding she plays the role that was of Liv Ullmann, Bergman’s muse.

