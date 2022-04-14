Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway: All about the psychological thriller they will star in

A movie is in the works that promises to become one of our favorites, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway They will work together again in a film that will make you experience a range of terrifying feelings.

Everything we know about ‘Mother’s Instinct’

It was recently revealed that filming is about to begin on a film adaptation of Barbara Abel’s 2013 novel “Derrière la Haine”, which had already been made into a film in Belgium, the film was titled “Duelles” and was released in 2018. .

The Oscar winners would share credits again after not doing so since 2014. Instagram Anne Hathaway

Synopsis for ‘Mothers’ Instinct’

This project is led by Olivier Masset-Depasse, which will bring together again the Oscar winners who have not shared credits since “Interstellar”.

The story focuses on the lives of two women who are friends and have a perfect life, model husbands, an enviable house with a garden and model children, until unfortunately one of them suffers the terrible and tragic death of her son, and the life everyone changes. Thus, the history of these neighbors turns upside down and now they have to face great challenges that will make you feel endless emotions.

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are actually very close friends. Instagram Jessica Chastain

When will the movie be released?

This ambitious project is still under construction, and the full cast is not yet confirmed, beyond the two leads, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway. It is speculated that filming will probably start this year, and the film will be released in 2023.