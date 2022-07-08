Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ – Movie News

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway have been confirmed to star in ‘Mothers’ Instinct’, a remake of the hit Belgian psychological thriller ‘Duelles’. Filming will begin at the end of this month.

Do you like psychological thrillers, those that leave you thinking all day? So you shouldn’t get off the radar Mother’s Instinct, film that will be starred by two of the most notable and of course quoted actresses of the moment: Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway.

The information was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporterwhere it is mentioned that it is actually a remake of Duelles, film of Belgian origin that enjoyed enormous success, winning up to nine awards at the Margritte Awards, including Best Film and Best Director.

Jessica Chastain will join Anne Hathaway in ‘Mothers’ Instinct’.



What is it about Mother’s Instinct? According to the first reports, the story will be set in the early 1960s and will follow the life of Alice and Celine, two years old housewives, best friends and neighbors, who live a seemingly idyllic and traditional lifestyle with manicured lawnssuccessful husbands and children of the same age.

But when a tragic accident breaks the perfect harmony of their lives, the guilt, Suspicion and paranoia begin to undo their sisterly bond and a darker side of maternal instinct emerges.is described in the initial report.

Anne Hathaway will play Celine, one of the main characters in the film.



In addition to starring in the film, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway will also co-produce with Kelly Carmichael, who represents Chastain’s Freckle Films. This means that the pair of actresses will have remarkable control when making key decisions in this new thriller.

At the moment the rest of the cast has not been confirmed, while the director of the original installment, Olivier Masset-Depasse, will once again sit in the main chair in this adaptation. The film is expected to start shooting at the end of this month.