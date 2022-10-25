Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway want to star in a remake of a Meryl Streep classic

Jessica Chastain He is living a great professional moment. Earlier this year she won Best Actress at the Oscars for her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Currently, he is in full promotion of his new movie Netflix, The Good Nursewhere he shines in the leading role alongside Eddie Redmayne.

The Good Nurse It is based on a true story, about a nurse who begins to suspect that her good co-worker might be involved in some mysterious deaths that are occurring in the hospital where she works. And it was during the promotion of this film that she revealed which film she would like to remake.

During an interview, the interpreter was asked the remake What movie would you like to star in? And without thinking Jessica Chastain chose a classic meryl streep. Is about death suits him, the film in which he starred in 1992 with Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis. And that was not all, because she has already chosen the actress who will accompany her: Anne Hathaway.

Death Becomes Her, the classic starring Meryl Streep.

“I was just talking to Annie about this! It would be so much fun to do remake of death suits him. I could choose the role of meryl streep or Goldie Hawn. When the movie came out it was not so well received. People thought it was rubbish, but to me it was a masterpiece.” commented Chastain.

It should be remembered that the 1992 film was directed by Robert Zemeckis and follows two actresses, friends and rivals, who begin to clash for the love of a man. Willing for anything, the women ingest a magic potion that grants them eternal youth, but quickly begin to experience unpleasant side effects.

By then, death suits him it became a success for several reasons: it had the performances of big Hollywood stars, it had a very good performance at the box office and it also marked a before and after in the use of special effects. So much so, that it won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

At the moment it is unknown if the intention of Jessica Chastain to star in a remake of the film with Anne Hathaway It’s just an idea between friends, or if the actresses really plan to go ahead with the project. It is worth mentioning that it would not be the first time they have shared a screen, since they have already worked together on interstellar and recently in Armageddon Time.

Lately, Hollywood has decided to go for the remakes and reboots, so the possibility of a new version of the classic meryl streep It is not an idea so far from reality. Although, if so, it should include a big change of script and some aspects of the story, because times have advanced, and it would no longer be the same to see two women facing each other over a man and trying to achieve beauty and eternal youth.

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway would be cast in the roles of Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn.

At the moment, it only remains to enjoy the illusion and wait for new information to come out about it. Meanwhile, various films by the actresses can be enjoyed on Netflix What Ava, The darkest night, one day, among other. On the same platform you can also see death suits him.

