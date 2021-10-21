Jessica Chastain and the nude scenes in Scenes from a Wedding

He set a simple condition. What she does he had to do too. Gender equality is not just a question of quantity. But it is also a question of substance. And to explain this simple concept, Jessica Chastain he has chosen a very fitting example. Which concerned his latest television effort, the miniseries Scenes from a wedding.

The condition set by Jessica Chastain

As he explains perfectly Julia Roberts to Hugh Grant in Notting Hill, whenever an actor or actress signs a contract for a film or series, conditions are set. How many minutes are you on stage. The number of beats. How much money do they earn. How many interviews to give. Which parts of the body to show and when to have the stunt double intervene. And so on.

The nude and the love scenes are two of the more specific points. Especially in recent years. Since, that is, women have demanded more respect. As did Jessica Chastain. Who in Scenes from a Marriage claimed to be treated like her male colleague Oscar Isaac. Nude for nude.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s shower scenes

“I told the director from the beginning. I feel comfortable with all the nude scenes, but any part of my body would have been shown, it should have done the same with Oscar, ”said the 44-year-old actress on the American television show. The View together with his great friend Oscar Isaac.

And, indeed, it did. Jessica Chastain appears naked in a shower scene in the second episode, while Oscar Isaac, 42, in the fourth episode. Indeed, the hottest nude scene is that of the actor. “I wanted there to be a balance,” explained the 2013 Golden Globe winner for the film Zero Dark Thirty.

If the nude makes a woman a victim

It is not the first time that Jessica Chastain has spoken publicly about the nude in the films in which she has participated. And how much it has bothered her in the past. Although he had no “problems” with nudity. “Honestly, I’m uncomfortable with nudity when it seems like it’s not a person’s decision to be naked, when it’s something that’s been put on them. In a way, I see it as victimization, ”the actress said in an interview in 2018.

In this case, however, to dissect a wedding, certain scenes were essential. And done with a great friend like Oscar Isaac, his schoolmate at Julliard, it made it easier. The chemistry between them is undeniable:

