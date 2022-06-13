Jessica Chastain and Vanessa Hudgens Best Dressed at the Tony Awards

Jessica Chastain at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Photo: Jemal Countess

Jessica Chastain, Sarah Paulson and Vanessa Hudgens are just some of the stars that shone on the red carpet of the Tony Awards 2022which were recently held in the Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Many cut-outs were used, but also more elegant fashion, with volumes, satins, silks and glosses. While Chastain went for the pale pink that is always flattering for her skin tone and red hair, Hudgens went for black. Here the best looks:

Vanessa Hudgens

The American actress used a black couture dress with textures and drapes by Schiaparelli.

Jessica Chastain

The actress Oscar winner for her role in the film Tammy Faye’s eyeswore a pompous pink satin dress from Gucci, perfect for your skin color, with a lap neck, sweetheart neckline and full skirt.

Sarah Paulson

The actress descrestó with its original design of Moschino from its Autumn-Winter 2022-2023 collection, with a multicolored animal print and volumes on the shoulders and hips.

Jennifer Hudson

The singer and actress wore a black dress with a Bardot neckline that was accentuated with pearl and sequin embroidery on the chest by Pamella Roland, from her latest collection Spring-Summer 2022. Hudson was one of the winners of a Tony.

Marcia Gay Harden

The pink was the protagonist of the night with another dress of the American actress. Very elegant, Marcia Gay Harden wore this long dress with a cape designed by Oscar de la Rentacollected hair and accessories and sober jewelery by Mindi Mond.

Kelli O’Hara

The American actress and singer opted for a black and white dress with embossed flowers designed by bibhu mohapatraand accompanied by a bag by Judith Leiber, jewelry by Lang Antiques and shoes by Nina.

Cynthia Erivo

The British actress surprised everyone with a great long white dress, with a corset, cape and hood on her head. Her very voluminous skirt also gave her a stunning look. Her dress is Giambattista Valli from his Spring-Summer 2022 haute couture collection.

paris jackson

The model, daughter of Michael Jackson, along with her brother Prince Jackson, wore a pink dress with chains almost the same tone as her skin, in addition to some embroidery on the chest and skirt.

Lea Michelle

The New York actress was present in a dress with geometric cut-outs and puffed volume sleeves, designed by Cong Tri.

