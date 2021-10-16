Jessica Chastain and Vincent D’Onofrio present the film at # RomaFF16

Vincent D’Onofrio and Jessica Chastain at the Rome Film Fest talk about Tammy Faye’s eyes

Together with Jessica Chastain also arrives at the Rome Festival Vincent D’Onofrio, interpreter ne Tammy Faye’s eyes of the reverend Jerry Falwell and which brings the actor back to his memories of the past: “In my childhood I grew up between north and south, between New York and Florida, between people of the left and people of the right. We were a liberal family, but our neighbors were Republicans. When I was playing with my friends I happened to be on evangelist channels, but soon realized that it was a new way of Christianity that focused its efforts on asking for money. But I never judged their work because I loved my neighbors. And this is how I approached my role: without judging, but bringing the events that took place into reality. “.

Tammy Faye’s Eyes premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, which was also attended by the preaching couple’s son Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker. And it is precisely on the relationship between fiction and real life that the actors talked about with the couple’s children, trying to report the events even with due respect, despite the actions of the parents. “I talked a lot with Jay Bakker at première “ D’Onofrio said “It was amazing. But during the making of the film I didn’t need to confront the family since my character wasn’t part of it. “.

Reverse procedure, of course, for Chastain: “There was never any intention of focusing on Jim Bakker or talking about him. That’s why I didn’t need to meet him, but I read the book he wrote during his years in prison. Instead, I was nervous about having to meet the children. But it was important for the character and above all because I wanted it to be clear that there was no intention of making fun of religion, as is often the case in Hollywood products where it is mentioned. We didn’t want to reopen a wound, but bringing back the figure of their mother, and talking to them allowed me to get to know her better and clarify my ideas. Like when I asked them what her favorite color was and they replied: pink and leopard! ”.