News

Jessica Chastain and Vincent D’Onofrio present the film at # RomaFF16

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Vincent D’Onofrio and Jessica Chastain at the Rome Film Fest talk about Tammy Faye’s eyes

Together with Jessica Chastain also arrives at the Rome Festival Vincent D’Onofrio, interpreter ne Tammy Faye’s eyes of the reverend Jerry Falwell and which brings the actor back to his memories of the past: “In my childhood I grew up between north and south, between New York and Florida, between people of the left and people of the right. We were a liberal family, but our neighbors were Republicans. When I was playing with my friends I happened to be on evangelist channels, but soon realized that it was a new way of Christianity that focused its efforts on asking for money. But I never judged their work because I loved my neighbors. And this is how I approached my role: without judging, but bringing the events that took place into reality. “.

Tammy Faye’s Eyes premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, which was also attended by the preaching couple’s son Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker. And it is precisely on the relationship between fiction and real life that the actors talked about with the couple’s children, trying to report the events even with due respect, despite the actions of the parents. “I talked a lot with Jay Bakker at première “ D’Onofrio said “It was amazing. But during the making of the film I didn’t need to confront the family since my character wasn’t part of it. “.

Loading...
Advertisements

Reverse procedure, of course, for Chastain: “There was never any intention of focusing on Jim Bakker or talking about him. That’s why I didn’t need to meet him, but I read the book he wrote during his years in prison. Instead, I was nervous about having to meet the children. But it was important for the character and above all because I wanted it to be clear that there was no intention of making fun of religion, as is often the case in Hollywood products where it is mentioned. We didn’t want to reopen a wound, but bringing back the figure of their mother, and talking to them allowed me to get to know her better and clarify my ideas. Like when I asked them what her favorite color was and they replied: pink and leopard! ”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
753
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
623
News

Cinema, all films out in October
588
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
526
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
469
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
415
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
384
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
370
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
368
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top