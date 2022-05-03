Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Dakota Johnson… Parade of stars at the Met Gala

After two disrupted years due to the health crisis, the Met Gala is making a comeback on its ritual date of the first Monday in May. This year, for its annual evening, the Metropolitan Museum of Art saw hundreds of personalities parade in extravagant and ever more daring outfits, responding to the imposed dress code: “Glided Glamour” which refers to the “Glided Age”, the age late 19th century American gold coin. A promising instruction that many have followed to the letter.

This Monday, May 2, Jared Leto did not come with a replica of his head as he had done three years earlier. This time around, the 50-year-old actor walked the red carpet with a man who looked just like him. Same hairstyle, same pair of sunglasses, same costume… Nothing was left to chance. Their look is signed Gucci. And for good reason, its false twin is none other than the current artistic director, Alessandro Michele.

Individual outfits

Cardi B was dressed in a column dress embellished by Italian label, Versace. A very bling-bling version of the golden age style. The house also estimates that one kilometer of golden metal chains was used for the entire model. The embroidery alone required more than 1300 hours of work and 20 different artisans. “Doré is gold, it’s royal,” the singer told “Vogue” during their live stream.

For her part, Alicia Keys paid a beautiful tribute to her hometown, New York. The “Empire State of Mind” singer strode up the steps in a silver dress and black cape lined with crystals depicting the Manhattan skyline. A look by Ralph Lauren. Other personalities such as Gwen Stefani and her long fluorescent yellow dress, Lily James, Jessica Chastain dressed in red, Billie Eilish or Dakota Johnson have also set the red carpet on fire.

