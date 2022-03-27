Jessica Chastain leads the bets for the best actress Oscar, the most uncertain category

The category for best actress is one of the great unknowns of the Oscars. Neither critics nor the public agree on their forecasts to see who takes the golden statuette. An award for which Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes), Olivia Coleman (the lost daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (be the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (spencer).

The final screening of the Hollywood Academy left Lady Gaga out of the final list of five candidates for her role in the gucci housea decision that caused notable controversy among the public and that caused even more uncertainty when it came to finding a favorite.

For this and other reasons it is difficult to make a profile of a clear winner, although the bets, very close, put Jessica Chastain in first positions.

This is the third nomination for the Californian actress after opting for maids and ladies (2011) and The darkest night (2013). Now, he could opt again for the statuette for his work in Tammy Faye’s eyesin which she brilliantly plays a popular televangelist in the 70s and 80s.

The interpreter blended in with Faye in a film that is a very personal project in which a character that overwhelms the viewer in both comic and dramatic scenes is strongly grasped.

Chastain leads the race for this disputed statuette after being honored for her performance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Award, in English) and, recently, at the Critics Choice. But the first prize she got for this work was the Silver Shell at the San Sebastian Festival.