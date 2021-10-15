Jessica Chastain meets the audience of the Rome Film Fest 2021

From 22 to 26 September 2021, at the Cinema Theater Astra in Bellaria-Igea Marina (RN), the 39th edition of Bellaria Film Festival, historic film event dedicated to independent documentary. The artistic direction is entrusted to the theatrical, musical and cinematographic producer Marcello Corvino and the organization to the Cooperative “Le Macchine Celibi”. The Bellaria Film Festival is confirmed in its 39th edition as one of the longest-running and authoritative cinema events in Italy, born in 1983 and relaunched with public and critical appreciation from 2018 with the new artistic direction by Corvino. The event is promoted and supported by the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Municipality of Bellaria-Igea Marina and RomagnaBanca. The media partners are TGR Rai and SKY Arte.

The Bellaria Film Festival 2021 will have 27 films in competition, selected through the FilmFreeway platform for the two competitive sections: the main competition Beautiful Docs, open to all documentaries of any format produced from 1 January 2020 not exceeding 60 minutes in duration, unpublished or already presented in other festivals and distributed in theaters, by both Italian and foreign directors; And Bei Young Doc, aimed instead at young documentary makers under 30. The documentaries are focused on the principles promoted by Article IX of the Italian Constitution: “The Republic promotes the development of culture and scientific and technical research. It protects the landscape and the historical and artistic heritage of the nation “. Also confirmed this year the collaboration with the Doc a Casa platform, an initiative of DE-R – Documentaristi Emilia-Romagna which will allow you to watch the films in competition online day by day, following the programming in the hall.

The official poster of the Bellaria Film Festival 2021

The Lifetime Achievement Award of this edition of the Bellaria Film Festival will be awarded on September 26 to an icon of Italian cinema, that is Pupi Avati. For the occasion it will be screened She still talks to me, the latest film by the Emilian director based on the autobiographical novel by Giuseppe Sgarbi (father of Vittorio and Elisabetta), shot by Avati in full pandemic, with a surprising Renato Pozzetto. Vittorio Sgarbi will be present at the screening. In the same ceremony, the “Una vita da film” Prize will be awarded to Silvio Orlando, one of the most beloved and representative interpreters of contemporary Italian cinema on the small and large screen, thanks to an always measured and appreciated acting, winner of the Volpi Cup at the 65th Venice International Film Festival for Avati’s film Giovanna’s father, which will be screened on 22 September at the Cinema Teatro Astra in Bellaria, at 9 pm.

A few months after the death of Raffaella Carrà, the Bellaria Film Festival will also dedicate an evening-tribute to the unforgettable face of television: on 25 September, journalists Giorgio Comaschi And Michele Brambilla they will retrace together, through images, videos and personal memories, his brilliant career, bringing out the strong link with the city of Bellaria-Igea Marinai. Afterwards, it will be screened FF.SS. ” – That is: “… what did you take me to do above Posillipo if you don’t love me anymore?, directed by Renzo Arbore, with Raffaella Carrà in the cast. For more information on the program, we advise you to consult the official website of the event.