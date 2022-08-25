Jessica Chastain once called out Marvel for not making a Scarlett Johansson ‘Black Widow’ movie

For a long time, many fans expected to see Marvel develop a Scarlett Johansson Black Widow movie. Including Jessica Chastain, who once publicly wondered why one of Hollywood’s greatest actresses didn’t get her own superhero movie.

Scarlett Johansson once felt a ‘Black Widow’ movie would be a great opportunity for female superheroes.

Like many Marvel fans, Johansson liked the idea of ​​a movie focused solely on the Black Widow character. In a new interview with IGN, the actress revealed that she talks to Marvel Studios about a spin-off movie quite often.

“It’s something we talk about all the time,” he said. “Marvel is certainly listening, and working with them for a number of years now you see them responding to audience demand for something like that.”

Johansson was hoping for a possible film, not only to further explore her character, but also to change the way female superheroes were viewed in movies.

“I think it would be exciting to be part of a franchise or a standalone movie where the superhero used those opportunities as more than just moments to stop and pause and look sexy, and actually have a lot of real depth to the story. » she added.

by Scarlett Johansson black widow The film would finally see the light of day in 2021.

Jessica Chastain Once Criticized Marvel For Not Making A Scarlett Johansson ‘Black Widow’ Movie

A fan who was wondering why a black widow The movie that was taking so long was Jessica Chastain. the Dark fenix The star felt that it only made sense for Johansson to headline his own superhero film given the actor’s marketability. Which made her question Marvel’s decision-making regarding the actor and his character.

“Where is Scarlett Johansson’s superhero movie? I don’t get it, why does it take so long to do this? Chastain once asked The Wrap.

Chastain pointed to Johansson’s perceived star power at the time as sufficient justification for making a black widow movie. Especially when a Johansson project was able to commercially outperform oxen office giant Dwayne Johnson’s movie. Hercules.

“This woman clearly shows that people want to go see her at the movies. Lucydid not beat Hercules for a lot on opening weekend, when it was done for a lot less? She shows that she kicks butt, she’s a great actress,” said Chastain. “Under the skin is an amazing movie, and why are we still waiting for the go-ahead for a superhero movie starring Scarlett Johansson?

Jessica Chastain once turned down ‘Dr. Strange’ will have a bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Chastain has shared that it would be interesting to do a Marvel superhero at some point if the opportunity presents itself. but if he Interstellar star appeared in a superhero movie, it would have to be in a real superhero role.

“People have asked me if I would be interested in playing a superhero or doing a superhero movie,” he once said in an interview with IGN. “And absolutely, but for me, whatever genre of film you do… I want to be a part of it. So if I’m doing a superhero movie, I want to wear a costume, I want a fight scene, I don’t want to be the girlfriend or the civilian taking care of the superheroes or whatever. I want to be part of the action. So if they got a call, that sounds great.”

Chastain was once so determined to play a superhero in a Marvel movie that she turned down doctor strange. This was because, according to doctor strange screenwriter Robert C. Cargill, was hoping for a bigger role at Marvel.

“[Dr. Strange director Scott Derrickson] went to Jessica Chastain to get her doctor strange, because we were considering it. She’s like, ‘Hey look, this project sounds amazing and I’d love to do it. But I’m only going to get one chance to be in a Marvel movie and become a Marvel character; and I trained in ballet, and I really want to wear a cape,'” Cargill once said. junk cinema (via comic).

