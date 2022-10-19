Jessica Chastain, the latest to join the rage for dresses with XL bows

There is a myth that summer weddings and events are the scene of the most striking looks of the yearwith its intense colors and vivid patterns, but the star guests of autumn they are showing that this is not always the rule. Not everything lies in the color range or the fabric of a suit, since there are unique and powerful details that can complete a look and make you the best dressed at a party. Jessica Chastain he knows it very well and that is why he has joined in his last special appointment to rage for XL ties who advanced the catwalks for this season.

Jessica Chastain

Bows conquer the red carpets

Feathers were the undisputed champions of party outfits for the Autumn/Winter 2021-2022 season and proof of this are the looks of red carpet most spectacular of Cannes and Venice, but, with a view to next year, the large format bows that swept the 80’s they are competing with them.

For the premiere of his new project, The Good Nurse (Netflix), Jessica Chastain has chosen a white minidress from the collection Resort 2023 by Carolina Herrera gifted with three large bows from the neckline to the torsoa piece so interesting on its own that her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, has dispensed with jewelry and other accessories.

dress-ties

Last week, it was another Jessica –Jessica Biel– who sported more than one bow in her glamorous red carpet look. We were able to see her at the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala in this great dress thin straps and a deep V-neckline that featured feather bands throughout the design, large white bows and metallic embroidery with beads that recreate the shape of leaves. belongs to the collection Haute Couture for Fall/Winter 2022-2023 by Giambattista Vallijust one of the many luxury brands that have opted for ‘more is more’ ties for the coming months.

zara-dress-bow

Seen at Zara and other guest firms Made in Spain

From the desired Mach and Mach heels replicated by Bershka and Primark to Haute Couture by Valentino, Chanel, Carolina Herrera and Off-White, among other leading luxury brands, ties flooded the catwalks this 2023, thus sealing an idyll with this hyper-feminine resource that would soon invade, as we have said, local and affordable fashion catalogues. Zara has launched countless versions of the mini dress with bowsviral best sellers thanks to influencers What Rocío Osorno or Violeta Mangriñánloyal followers of the trend.

dress-pink-bow

Spanish craft fashion is no stranger to this phenomenon of style and, in fact, a group of national firms (Encinar, Redondo Brand, Compte…) has taken advantage of the hype over hyperbolic ties to give this aesthetic a twist with a focus on two contrasting colors, black and fuchsia. In the image, the influencer Marta Handrich poses with the sophisticated dress Martha devised in collaboration with the Valencian brand Koahari.