Jessica Chastain will produce The School for Good Mothers series

Jessica Chastain will develop the series The School for Good Mothers, based on the upcoming novel by Jessamine Chan. Second Deadline, the Chastain will produce the series through his production company, Freckle Films.

The School for Good Mothers is a dystopian drama that tells the story of a mother who leaves her daughter alone for a few hours. All of this forces government officials to determine if she is an “ideal” candidate for a Big Brother-like program that measures a mother’s success or failure. The novel will be published this week in the United States.

Jude Weng (Discovering ‘Ohana, Black-ish, The Good Place) will direct and produce the series. Weng she is also involved in two projects of the HBO: with Amy Aniobi And Reese Witherspoon by Hello Sunshine and with JuVee Productions by Ken Cheng And Viola Davis.

The School For Good Mothers is one of many Freckle Films productions of Jessica Chastain. The company produced the latest Simon Kinberg, The 355, with Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger And Lupita Nyong’o, the upcoming miniseries Paramount, George & Tammy with Michael Shannon And Tammy Faye’s eyes with Andrew Garfield.

The School For God Mothers, which will be produced by the same Chan alongside Jessica Chastain, does not have a release date.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.