Jessica Chastain’s white dress with 3D bows will delight brides who want to get married short

The actress has shone in white with a minidress with an asymmetrical neckline that is perfect to shine on the red carpet and on your wedding day.

The bridal fashion shortened, stretched or divided into two, three and even four pieces, we have been told by the 2022 bridal trends, which heralded the return of drama, 3D flowers, cut outs and bows. Some of these elements are present in the dress that she has worn this Tuesday Jessica Chastain at the New York premiere of ‘The angel of Death’ (‘The good nurse’), the suspense film in which he stars and which will premiere on Netflix on October 26. And it is there where the actress has dazzled with a perfect look for those brides who want to wear short and shine

Featuring a single strap asymmetrical neckline, a straight silhouette that tapers at the waist to accentuate it, and an above-the-knee length, the Jessica Chastain snowy white dress It has enough details to attract all eyes. We refer to three huge bows and in 3D (in relief) that adorn one shoulder and part of one side of the suit, which is why many designers have opted for their latest collections and which they use to dramatically break the minimalism and simplicity of previous seasons, generating volume and different textures.

Jessica Chastain in a short white dress with bridal-inspired bows by Carolina Herrera. | Evan Agostini / GTRES

Bows are ideal “to soften the very pure and architectural lines that are sometimes cold”, Sofía Arribas, creative director of Sophie et Voilà, explained to us a few months ago.

But, who signs the actress’s dress? The design belongs to Resort 2022 collection by Carolina Herrera and it is a version of another strapless model with a small ‘cut out’ and flared skirt from the same firm (it is sold at Farfetch for 4,847 euros).

Jessica Chastain has worn the look with open platform heeled black sandals, but some white shoes or sandals in this color They will turn it into the perfect look for brides who love to show off their legs and little about conventions.

Mini dresses have long become one of the preferred options for modern brides and ‘trend-setters’, some of whom have surprised us by combining them with a long traditional veil, and achieving a surprising result. But, in addition, the number of followers of the two-piece Proposals, as we just saw at New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Lapointe bridal proposal seen at New York Bridal Fashion Week. | Sally LaPointe/Courtesy of Lapointe / IMAXTREE

Among its proposals, in addition to short dresses, there are fantasy blazers with crop tops and matching pants, unexpected transparencies, feathers and other alternatives.

Look at the looks that have inspired us the most from the new collections that look to 2023: