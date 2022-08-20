Jessica Hausner begins filming Club Zero with Mia Wasikowska and Sidse Babett Knudsen

08/15/2022 – The “intense psychological drama”, set in an elite school, is currently filming in Oxford, before moving on to Austria

Continuing a fondness for two-word titles after Love Fou and Little Joe acclaimed Austrian filmmaker Jessica Hausner has just begun shooting her anticipated new drama Club Zero in Oxford, UK, with an exciting international cast in tow. Mia Wasikowska (recently seen in Bergman Island ) was originally announced earlier this year in the lead role, but she is now joined by the likes of Sidse Babett Knudsen (recently seen in Wildland and soon in Just heaven!), Amir El-Masry (known for Limbo ), elsa zylberstein (soon in cinemas with Simone, a Woman of the Century) and Camilla Rutherford (recently seen in Phantom Thread). It is a co-production between Austria, Germany, the UK and France, with some shooting taking place in Austria, where Hausner and the key below-the-line team are based.

Described in early reports as an “intense psychological drama”, Wasikowska will play Miss Novak, an unusual teacher who forms an intense bond with five students once settling into her new job at an elite co-educational boarding school. Babett Knudsen will play the principal, surely with some of the aura of her career-defining role as the Danish Prime Minister Birgitte Nyborg in Borgen. This synopsis isn’t far away from the plot of the classic novel and film The Prime of Miss Jean Brodieabout the relationship between an eccentric Scottish schoolteacher and her five favored female students, known as the ‘Brodie set’, and the power struggle that then ensues.

At her masterclass at the Doha Film Institute last year, Hausner teased a few details of Club Zero as the project was developing. In an interview with Screenshe said the film was about “eating disorders, and eating behaviours”, and referring her move to UK co-productions with Little Joe and this new work, that “the mentality of the British is not so far away from the mentality of the Austrians. They both have a very dark humour, very wry humour. That is important. If you want to connect, it is important to be able to laugh about the same stuff.”

The production companies involved are Hausner’s main Austrian collaborators Coop99, Germany’s Essential Films, Club Zero Ltd. of the UK, and Parisienne from France, with the producers being Bruno Wagner, Philippe Bober, Mike Goodridge and Johannes Schubert. Eve Yachts of BBC Film is the executive producer, continuing Hausner’s collaboration with the British broadcaster. Further financing comes from the Austrian Film Institute, Vienna Film Fund, Film Industry Support Austria, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Eurimages, ARTE France Cinéma and ZDF/Arte, ORF and BBC Film.

All of Hausner’s previous work has premiered at Cannes, bar Lourdes since 2009, which was a great success in competition at Venice. Delivery is scheduled for Spring 2023, just in time for the French Riviera bash.