Jessica Henwick and the unorthodox filming of “Matrix Resurrections”

The highly anticipated sequel “Matrix Resurrections”, directed by Lana Wachowski which sees the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss in those of Trinity, is embellished with a cast of new faces.

Jessica Henwick and Neo’s awakening in “Matrix Resurrections”

Among the new faces of “Matrix Resurrections” is that of Jessica Henwick, which he interprets Bugs, an unprecedented character with a white rabbit tattoo who could be the key to convincing an no longer young and apparently forgetful Neo (Keanu Reeves) to rediscover his destiny.

During an interview with Collider, Henwick focused on the intense training of “Matrix 4” and on the unorthodox shooting style of Lana Wachowski.

“Matrix Resurrections” boasts many intense action scenes and the performer felt all the pressure of the case, especially with regards to his intense training regimen, prior to the shutdown of production due to COVID.

These are his words:

“[…] You perform with Keanu. It’s John Wick. He knows what he is doing. You can’t hold him back, in any way. I had to give it my all. I have dedicated myself to it. We trained quite hard during the preparation phase and continued to train during the shoot. When we were closed for COVID and we were out for three months, I trained every day even at home, even though I didn’t know if we would be back. When we were closed for COVID, Lana said, “Well, maybe that’s the way it is. Maybe we won’t go back to filming the rest. Perhaps the new Matrix will pass as this legendary film which is incomplete and no one will ever see it. Maybe that’s what it should be. ‘ And we all said, ‘No, you have to finish the movie.’ But he really played with the idea of ​​getting it over with… Even though I didn’t know if we would be back, I couldn’t think about it, and so I trained during the whole break. I just had to be positive and say, ‘No, we’re going to finish the movie. We have to. It can’t be that my journey in the Matrix ends this way. ‘

Fortunately for all of us, the team has finished production.

The work of Lana Wachowski

Jessica Henwick also recounted Lana Wachowski’s unorthodox directing style:

“[Wachowski è] very creative and has a very, very strong vision. He works differently than all the directors I’ve worked with. He loves shooting. […] Everyone had to be aware that there were 360 [gradi di copertura] everytime. He is standing next to the operator and she is turning. Keanu is talking and she is shooting. He’s handling the camera, zooming in on him, and then he turns around and suddenly the camera is on you, even if you’re on the other side of the line. That’s how she turns. It is very instinctive. It is fascinating to watch. I auditioned with her, so when I got on set, I already knew, ‘Okay, that’s going to be it.’ The things that might bother you in another project, you just have to accept them with her. You may be in the middle of your scene and she will turn off the camera because she decides, ‘Actually, I don’t want to film you. I want to film this for a second. ‘ It was like that during my audition; I think she went even further during the audition to see how I would react. If you can’t be flexible with such a director, then there’s no point in working together. You won’t enjoy working together. He really wanted to make sure that every actor was there and there, at all times, and ready to go. “

The actress went on to say that we should all be excited:

“To see Keanu. We love it. We love him as Neo. Is fantastic. He’s the beating heart of the film and he can’t go wrong. So, I think the fans will really appreciate it. Carrie-Anne has a really interesting role in this work and I think a lot of people will be happy with her work. This is really what I am thrilled to see ”.

Finally Jessica commented on her blue hair look, hinting that it took some getting used to but on screen it looks fantastic, concluding:

“Sometimes you have to suffer for your art!”

“Matrix Resurrections” will arrive in American cinemas and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021, while in Italy the release is scheduled for January 1 2022.

Roberta Rosella

11/11/2021