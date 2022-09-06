Jessica McCormack, the fashion diamond designer

It is impossible not to talk about diamonds and that our head does not hum that song that sang Marilyn Monroe: «Diamonds are a girl’s best friend». Because diamonds are timeless, we like them on any occasion and we always want them in our jewelry box. But the ones we want most now are the ones from this designer who is revolutionizing London with her diamonds. Her name? Jessica McComarck.

The celebrities wearing their diamonds is endless: from Jennifer Lopez at her wedding to Ben Affleck, London model Kate Moss, Meghan Markle, singer Taylor Swift, Sienna Miller, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Charlize Theron… And he does it from his jewelry store in Mayfair, London, thanks to his cosmopolitan and international vision.

This philosophy of life defends that diamonds are our true best friends, because they have to accompany us in the most special moments but also in our day to day. Diamonds should always be with us… and also throughout life. Jessica is aware that diamonds must continue in the family jewelry box generation after generation.

Their designs are like this: jewels with a sophisticated and modern design that are combined with the most traditional techniques. And all of this is done in her corner in Mayfair, where she designs all these very special jewels that transform a stone with so much history into a contemporary beauty. Because we must not forget that the world of diamonds is very traditional.

In a 19th century house, with antique and modern furniture, with industrial-style chandeliers and lamps, Jessica presents her jewelry collection to the world. When the client enters, she understands what the designer’s world is like: a world that plays with the past and the future. Hence her revolution, because this vision is transferred to jewelry. to the diamonds In this house he also has his workshop, where a team of seven craftsmen bring his designs to life. That is also a revolution, who is lucky enough to have their workshop in the same building?

His team selects the highest quality diamonds, and that’s where the magic happens. They are jewels that mix history and modernity but that seek to be something long-lived that forms part of the family heritage. Diamonds seek to be in the women’s jewelry box… Forever.