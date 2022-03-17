Jessica Newton cried when her favorite candidate did not win, reveals Viviana Rivasplata Miss Peru La Pre VIDEO Farándula | SHOWS

EXCUSE ME? Viviana Rivasplata was a jury of the beauty pageants that she organized Jessica Newton. Recalling those moments, the former Miss Peru revealed that her mother Cassandra Sánchez cried when her favorite candidate did not win.

However, Rivasplata explained that, in the end, Jessica Newton ended up loving the winner of the contest.

“It has happened that Jessica did not agree with the result, I have even seen her shed tears because a winner came out that was not her favorite, but in the end she ended up loving it”he told America Today.

Viviana Rivasplata recommends revealing the scores of ‘Miss Peru: La Pre’

Amid the allegations of irregularities for the coronation of Kyara Villanella, Gaela Barraza, Alondra Huarac, three of the four winners of the “Miss Peru: La Pre” contest, Viviana Rivasplata pointed out that the final scores should be revealed.

“It would be good for the health of the girls, and if they (the organizers) think it convenient, show the vote and how it was reached (the results). I feel sorry for the girls who have won because being three of them, daughters of famous people, makes it more complex for them, it is a greater effort to show that they are not there because of their parents”, he commented.

