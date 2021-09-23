Jessica Rabbit, no more femme fatale. Disney changes her role

In Disneyland, California, the image of the wife of the rabbit Roger has temporarily disappeared. It should return shortly but in a new guise more suited to our age. He will return in a role “more relevant to today’s culture,” as The Times reports. Her iconic image as a vamp seductress will pass the baton to an unprecedented Jessica Rabbit without that skimpy and sensual red dress anymore: she will wear a detective trench coat and work as a private investigator who fights crime

In the Disneyland amusement park, California, there is no longer the animation of Jessica Rabbit, recently eliminated to subject the attraction to a process of revision and renovation, in line with the project that Disney has been carrying out for a few months. decided to implement. The wife of the rabbit Roger is expected to return shortly but with some substantial differences. Very substantial, let’s say revolutionary: she will no longer wear the red dress, that iconic one sexy dress succinct second skin effect, with a balconette neckline and plunging slit. Not even his long purple gloves, also typical of the “culture of seduction”, will not be abandoned. To replace the wardrobe from femme fatale by Jessica Rabbit will be clothes more suited to our era, that is, less sexually characterizing, less discriminating, more gender less, gender fluid and unisex. The new Jessica Rabbit will wear a detective trench coat, the classic beige raincoat that has always characterized private investigators. And that in fact it is precisely the coat that Bob Hoskins wears in the role of detective Eddie Valiant in the film that made Jessica Rabbit famous. The latter will say goodbye to that part of her vamp seductress, played in the film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”. And in this case the dress is also the monk: she will not only change her appearance but she will also become a detective, which is why we will see her committed to fighting crime in 1947 Los Angeles. Without detracting from this operation – which has virtuous ends – however, we remember that Jessica Rabbit was not actually that vamp seductress with little salt in the gourd who was served up between takes in meta-cinema.

Jessica Rabbit’s character was very different from the part she played. His sentence “I’m not bad, it’s just that they draw me like this” says a lot about how in truth that of the femme fatale was only a role, the role that the director and producers gave her in this fine example of meta-cinema. That quote from him was named one of the 400 Greatest Movie Quotes by the American Film Institute in 2015. “I’m not bad, it’s just that they draw me like this” is a sentence that should make us think a lot, words that well explain how the image of women has been manipulated by men for decades. If it had been a woman who drew it, perhaps today there would be no need for any trench coat and overhaul. Perhaps.

Black Widow, for Scarlett Johansson a once sexualized character It is therefore not a goodbye to Jessica but rather a goodbye, to greet a new Jessica who will return in a role “more relevant to today’s culture”, as reported The Times. Another fact is also interesting: the role of the detective is historically linked only to male characters, so these new clothes worn by Jessica Rabbit are an example of an operation aimed at breaking down genders not only at the level of clothing (it is not only important that the trench coat replaces the mermaid dress with a balconette neckline and slit, that’s it). The US film directed in 1988 by Robert Zemeckis and produced, among others, by Steven Spielberg, is not only famous for being an example of a mixed media film, based on the combination of real actors, in flesh and blood, and animated characters (animated by Richard Williams).

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” he is also famous for having created one of the eighties’ seduction muses, which has become synonymous, indeed antonomasia (indeed prosopopoeia, personification itself) of sex appeal. However that highly sexualized characterization, very macho, not very inclusive and very little oriented towards respect for women today would seem to no longer work, indeed it becomes deplorable. With the attention that our society has been paying to important issues like these in recent times, there is no longer a place in show biz for the old Jessica Rabbit. At least that’s what Disney seems to have thought. This operation is attributable to a much broader review process, the one with which Disney is implementing a revolution by renovating amusement parks around the world, with particular attention to respect for genders, ethnic groups, cultures and so on. The temporarily removed image of Jessica Rabbit at Disneyland showed the seductive wife of the Rabbit Roger packed into a car by a bunch of naughty weasels. In its place now appear barrels of acid, typical of the film “Who framed Roger Rabbit” (it is the Brine – Dep in the original – that is, the terrible green ghostly chemical invention that is used by Judge Morton to melt cartoons).

The reaction of the fans

Cinderella, Billy Porter reinvents the genderless Fairy godmother: the photo This decision to turn the page in Jessica Rabbit’s story has met with mixed reactions from fans. Many of them are not happy with it since the figure portrayed in the 1988 film is engraved in the collective memory as a real icon. The idea of ​​abandoning the Jessica Rabbit femme fatale is a (legitimate) daughter operation of the era in which sensitivity and politically correctness are at the highest levels. However, even the public will have to carry out a difficult operation to forget that sexy Venus designed by Richard Williams.

The process of reviewing movies and cartoons

Recently, a review plan for films and cartoons is being implemented, especially for products aimed at a very young audience. Also at Disneyland, the character of Skipper from the movie "Jungle Cruise" is portrayed battling a tribe of dark-skinned cannibals. The cannibals are expected to retire soon to be replaced by a new Anglo-Indian female character, Dr. Alberta Falls. The Disney blockbuster starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt was made in an attempt to respect the native South American cultures featured in the film.

Scarlett Johansson vs the excessive sexualization of Black Widow in the past

Black Widow, the cast of the film with Scarlett Johansson. PHOTO To keep up with the old Jessica Rabbit (by now we already call the one with the shimmering red dress and sensuality that oozes from every pore “old”) was the “old” Black Widow.

We don’t mean the Black Widow played by Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but the Black Widow based on the character of Natasha Romanoff from the Marvel Comics. A further example of “I am not only body and no head, is that they draw me like this”, to significantly cripple the words of Jessica Rabbit … Last June Scarlett Johansson pointed the finger at an excessive sexualization that in the past would have affected the character of Black Widow.

“I’m 35 now, I’m a mother, which affects things. I can say it’s been a while since the character was hyper-sexualized, and that Iron Man 2 where funny things were happening, but the character was found to be very sexualized. There was talk of Black Widow being a piece of something, a nice ass, things like that. And Tony was referring to her as well, in that sense, “said the diva during. an interview given to Collider. For the actress it was therefore important to be able to step into the shoes of a new Black Widow, more in step with the times and able to convey a message in her opinion more just and suitable. According to her, if she had interpreted her even just a decade ago, she would have had to immerse herself in a Natasha Romanoff much more “body” than head. A bit like Jessica Rabbit in short. And Scarlett Johansson probably wouldn’t have taken the part.

The case of the “non-consensual” kiss that Prince Charming would give to Snow White

Snow White and the Prince’s Kiss, Disneyland’s carousel criticized One Disney park attraction that has not yet been touched by Disney itself – but has instead been touched by public opinion – is that of Snow White. After the polemics on the politically correct linked to the Disney classics, In May 2021, Disneyland’s historic “Snow White’s Scary Adventure” was refurbished with an update that drew some criticism.

A non-consensual kiss given by one of the most famous characters of fairy tales and the common imagination ended up in the crosshairs of political correctness. Prince Charming, that’s right. The historic carousel of the amusement park was renewed on the occasion of the reopening after the lockdown, but the grand finale of the death of Queen Grimilde which was replaced for the occasion with the topical moment of the fairy tale, that is the happy ending, raised a media fuss.

The happy ending of the story and also of the famous Disney feature film that transposes it on the screen is that of the kiss. But “the kiss of true love” that the prince would give to his beloved would not be, if you look closely, consensual. Because Snow White is asleep due to the witch’s spell. To set the stage for this umpteenth example that can be counted among those of the cancel culture was the San Francisco Gate. “The new grand finale of Snow White’s Scary Adventure carousel is the moment when the prince finds Snow White asleep after the Evil Queen’s spell and gives her the so-called ‘true love kiss’ to free her from the spell. A kiss he gives her. without her consent, while she is sleeping. A kiss can only be of true love if a person knows it is happening, “wrote theSF Gate. And on social networks the ball was jumped, resulting in a shower of various comments. However, what has become a real media case in a few tweets, retweets and various repost has not led to the removal of the historic Disneyland attraction.

To underline is the fact that many of the critical comments relating to the kiss do not focus on the consensual theme or not but on the fact that in this case it is also the male culture that has created this scene. A male-dominated culture for which a woman’s life should always be solved deus ex machina man, who with a kiss saves her life. With a kiss as well as with a wedding. So some of the controversies would not be connected to the #MeeToo movement but rather to a feminist feeling that would no longer want to feed the new generations of boys and girls the stereotype of a woman linked to a man who has to look after her.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Why Was Pepé Le Pew Removed From The Movie? The skunk character, one of the protagonists of the original 1996 film, is not featured in the sequel “Space Jam: A New Legacy”. Pepé was recently accused of male chauvinism and harassment, an issue raised by Charles M. Blow, columnist for the New York Times. The scene that should have seen him as the protagonist does not appear in the final montage but apparently was not already present in the first montage, dating back to months earlier than when Charles M. Blow would have raised the question. “Grab / kiss a woman / stranger, repeatedly, without her consent and against her will. She struggles to get away but he won’t let her. He closes a door to prevent her from escaping. This is what I mean by rape culture, ”wrote Charles M. Blow on his Twitter profile.