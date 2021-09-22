Jessica Rabbit too sexy. Disney Marries Politically Correct – Shows

Also Jessica Rabbit ends up in the meat grinder politically correct. It is news these days that the Disney has started a process of restyling the look of the investigator of “Who framed Roger Rabbit” considered too sexy for current fees. And so after, after retouching other cult films such as The Jungle Book, Dumbo And Peter Pan now it’s up to one of the most popular cartoon pin-ups, inspired by Rita Hayworth with her fiery red hair, her fleshy mouth and so much décolleté. Too risky, Dinsey may have thought worried that some fundamentalist of the #MeToo could cry out to scandal and above all bring some millionaire lawsuit. Better not to risk and then the cultural revisionism it will also crash on Roger’s piece of furniture considered too femme fatale. And never mind if in the cartoon the nightclub singer is still a woman who cheats, very opportunist in short, a woman more than emancipated.

It seems that Jessica Rabbit will be redesigned with a more sober waterproof, which will make it look more like the Lieutenant Colombo. The change of course sparked an uproar on social networks among fans of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, a film directed in 1988 by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg. There are already those who have shouted scandal by protesting against a measure considered truly exaggerated self-censorship. “If a dress is deemed too sexy then you have to dress one woman with men’s clothes? “asks an online fan on the Disney site.









At Disney, however, they assure that no cut will be made on the film. What happened to the attraction “Car Toon Flip by Roger Rabbit”, in California, stormed every weekend by hundreds of children. After the controversy over non-consensual kissing between snow-white and the prince – but how can you kiss a woman who has been sleeping for a hundred years by warning her first? – the “Disneyland News Today” portal explained that Disneyland has removed Jessica from car luggage and replacing it with a few barrels of acid. Mrs. Rabbit appears inside the path with a large hammer in her hand, ready to strike one of the cruel stone martens. Until the next “cut” when in a few years the Association for the Rights of the Beech Martens threatens to take Disney to court …

