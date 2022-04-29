Jessica Simpson dazzles in a dress that exposes her breasts with her husband Eric Johnson

ads

Jessica Simpson’s latest look can take your breath away.

The pop singer-turned-fashion mogul, 41, was photographed leaving Jessica Alba’s birthday party at the popular Delilah celebrity spot in Los Angeles on Thursday, dressed in a tan cut-out bandage dress from Herve Leger.

She paired the underboob look, which originally retailed for $1,390 but is currently on sale for $695 at The Outnet, with gold platform heels and a matching metallic clutch.

Flonase’s face hit the town with her husband, Eric Johnson, by her side. The former soccer player kept it casual in denim and boots.

The “Contigo” singer wore an amazing dress while her husband kept it casual. RACK

Simpson shares her three children with Johnson, who graduated from Yale with Alba’s husband, Cash Warren, in 2011.

The singer’s sister, Ashlee Simpson, also attended the birthday party.

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson glowing before the party. Adamburrell/Instagram

Los Angeles-based makeup artist Adam Burrell posted a photo of the sisters glowing beforehand, with Jessica sporting a deep tan and full lips and Ashlee, 37, sporting nude lips and smoky eyes. Celebrity hairstylist Aaron Carlo called it a “Classic Burrell Beat.”

Jessica has been focusing on her eponymous clothing line lately, and recently revealed that she’s “emptying” her bank account to expand the company.

She’s also been open about her weight loss journey, recently celebrating her “hard work,” “determination,” and “self-love” by posting a bikini selfie — wearing a suit from her multi-million dollar brand, of course.

