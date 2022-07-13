Jessica Simpson reveals that Selena Gomez kept her daughter Maxwell

Small world! Jessica Simpson couldn’t take her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell to her first gig – but luckily another unexpected celebrity was there to do the honours.

“I was sad when Maxwell got to go to his first gig – Olivia Rodrigue she went to. Selena Gomez was her babysitter,” Simpson, 42, revealed during an Instagram Live interview with American Express Business earlier this month.

According to the Texas native, her eldest daughter befriended Gomez’s younger sister. (The 29-year-old Disney Channel alum’s mother, Mandy Teefey9-year-old Gracie shares with Brian Teefey. Gomez’s father Ricardo Joel Gomezfor her part, shares Victoria, 8, with Sara Gomez.)

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

“So she went with Selena. She met a very good friend of Selena’s little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert,” Simpson continued, noting that she still expected to go to Maxwell’s first concert with her. “But she’s 10, she has to see a live show. So thank you Olivia Rodrigo for this show. And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter.

The open book author and husband Eric Johnson also shares son Ace, 9, and daughter Birdie, 3. Earlier this year, Simpson opened up about another unlikely friendship Maxwell has formed over the years.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North [West],” the Dukes of Hazzard star exclusively said We Weekly in April, adding that it was “fun” to live in the same neighborhood with Kim Kardashian. “She is incredible. She is a wonderful child and she will be part of a change in this world.

Simpson praised Kardashian, 41, for raising her kids to be “the same” while growing up on reality TV. The Skims founder also shares children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye West.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know how you could do this all the time,'” the Employee of the month said the actress. “I could only last three seasons [on Newlyweds], but they are so open and they have always remained the same. … It’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.

At the time, Simpson also admitted that she and Johnson, 42, had no plans to have any more children. “I don’t have a baby fever,” she shared. “The third pregnancy for me [in 2019], That was it. I can’t do this again. The last pregnancy for me was really difficult.

For the performer, having a child “later in life” was “much harder” than she had originally anticipated. “It’s just something you end up accepting. I made her a great child who I adore and love and who runs the house. She is definitely the most listened to in the family.

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

