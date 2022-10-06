Jessica Simpson wears Kim Kardashian SKIMS jumpsuit in sexy new photo

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Jessica Simpson is 42 years old and looks too good to be true! The actress and businesswoman was spotted wearing a brown jumpsuit from Kim Kardashianof the SKIMS line in a photo posted by her stylist Natalie Saidi October 5. The blonde beauty wore a long onesie that featured a square neckline and tank top straps and retails for $128 on the SKIMS website. She used it as the base layer of her fun outfit and paired it with a chunky silver belt, black thigh high boots, a super cropped black cardigan with gold embroidery and a chunky turquoise stone necklace.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson Fan (@jessicasimpsonfans_)

Jessica gave a peace sign while posing with Natalie, who also gave the camera a peace sign. She added a splash of color by covering her lips in bright red lipstick and parting her wavy hair down the middle. The photo was taken at a grassy outdoor venue which held a seemingly small concert.

It’s no surprise to see Jessica rock a piece of Kim’s line, as the two have grown closer over the years because their kids go to school together. Jessica’s 10 year old daughter Maxwell is best friends with Kim’s 9-year-old eldest North. In an interview earlier this year, the “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” singer gushed about North. ” She is incredible. She is a wonderful child and she will be part of a change in this world,” she said sweetly.

It’s also no surprise that Jessica felt comfortable showing off her gorgeous figure in the skintight jumpsuit. She’s been wearing swimsuits all summer and even showed off her fit figure in the spring selfie below. She donned the golden yellow two-piece while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas.

Hot Items Currently

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

The open book The author was open about her body image and what it was like to be in the public eye with a fluctuating weight as she grew her family over the past seven years. In April, she revealed she was struggling in the middle of her 100 pounds. weight loss after giving birth to her third child, daughter Birdie Maein March 2019. “I think it’s about setting small goals and then ultimately the impossible is possible,” Jessica said. We weekly. She gave the interview just days after posting the gorgeous swimsuit selfie below.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

“I was so proud of myself and I was proud of the resilience no matter what people say,” she continued. “When you work really hard to look and feel like you do in a very happy time, especially with your kids, it’s very empowering and it made me so emotional. »

Related link

Just a few months after giving birth to Jessica, her trainer Harley Pasternak revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how Jessica managed to lose weight the healthy way. “She ate a whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with parmesan cheese on top. She was very disciplined,” Harley explained. Jessica also hit the gym to get in shape and she did an impeccable job of maintaining her hard work.