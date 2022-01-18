Jessica’s Despondency – Big Brother VIP

Yesterday’s episode was not at all easy for Jessica that – after being attacked by Sophie and his mother – experienced a moment of great despair.

Also this morning the princess can not help but think about what happened and having breakfast with Manila comment on the matter. The princess, in addition to being disappointed with Sophie’s behavior, is sorry that she has not received support and comfort from Soleil: “I was upset, she didn’t even come close to saying a thing to me”.

Manila explains to her that Soleil’s opinion was never really positive and that she always considered Jessica to be false: “I never thought you did it in bad faith” he says, disagreeing with the influencer.

Regarding the criticisms he addressed to Sophie ed Alexander, Jessica reiterates that she has always been honest with them and that she has never hidden anything from either of them, especially Alessandro: “There was nothing that was seen that Alexander did not know.”

“It was not an easy situation and managing it led you to make mistakes”: Manila tries to lend her support to Jessica and, despite having named her for it, still believes that her mistakes are not to be condemned: “Don’t suddenly feel wrong and misunderstood” he continues, trying to bring the smile back to her lips.

“Going out for this would only make me sick,” comments Jessica who – being in Nomination – is worried about having to leave the House because of all this situation. Manila is sure that from Casa the public has learned about Jessica and will not judge her for what happened: “Who follows you knows who you are”.

Surely for Jessica it will not be easy hours since her friendship with Sophie could be seriously at risk given what happened: will the two friends be able to mend their relationship?