Jessie J shows off a toned figure in skimpy lingerie as she strips down to sheer bodysuit

Jessie J has wowed fans in a lingerie set from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand, pairing it with a long black and blue Givenchy mesh gown on top.

She added a chunky gold Versace necklace to the bold look and also rocked a pair of gold earrings.

Jessie’s dark locks were parted to the side as they cascaded to her shoulders in loose curls.

Jessie, who is currently in New York City, also wore a pair of sky-high black heels and danced in a clip, captioning the post: “”The big [apple emoji] does something to me.”

Love Island winner Millie Court responded with three fire emojis, while singer Fleur East responded with six “heart eyes” emojis.

High School Musical legend Vanessa Hudgens responded ‘Hot’ with a fire emoji, while Batwoman actress Wallis Day said Jessie was ‘BRILLIANT’

After her wardrobe workout, Jessie sang for an audience, including her record label, while singing Big White Room.

She wrote alongside a clip: “I went and sang Big White Room on my expensive @republicrecords labels to remember when they met me 16 years ago lol.”

Her work commitments in New York City come after photos released last month appeared to confirm that Jessie is dating Chanan Safir Colman.

The Price Tag singer was photographed hugging and kissing the Danish-Israeli basketball player as they waited for food at Besties Vegan Paradise in Los Angeles.

Jessie, 34, wore a white crop top, black leggings, sneakers and sunglasses while carrying a black leather bag, while Chanan, 38, wore a long-sleeved white top, black shorts and Air Jordan sneakers. 7 while the couple enjoyed a relaxed moment. day in the trendy neighborhood of Silver Lake.

The couple was first rumored to be a couple after they appeared together in a now-deleted Instagram photo taken while on vacation in the Caribbean in March.

The image showed them posing with friends on Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island.

In 2018, Jessie confirmed that she was in a relationship with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum following his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Their on-and-off relationship lasted two years and they broke up in October 2020.

Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, later began a dancer relationship with Max Pharm Nguyen, but the couple split after seven months together in October 2021.

