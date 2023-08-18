Entertainment

Jessie Uribe shows Paola Zara how to speak English

Famous and talented Colombian singer of popular music known as Jesse Uribe is traveling to the United States with his wife, a popular music artist better known as Paola Jara. there they were at the concert singer’s Beyoncé And they are revealing what their experiences have been like.

On this occasion, in the stories of his Instagram account, more than one 6 million 200 thousand followers, the singer published an interesting video in which Paola defends herself with English and she only asks Eating at a restaurant, because this is exactly one clip of her doing that.

In the piece, we can see how Paola waits in line at a self-service restaurant, where she asks to be brought to a table herself and when she arrives, Although she greets in Spanish, she does everything in English and tries to be very focused. Also, you can see how ready you are with dollars on hand to make payments.

Jesse Uribe is proud of his wife Paola Jara for ordering in English at a restaurant

During this, Jessie is sitting at the table waiting for him and recording this to put later in the text of her story, probably as a joke or maybe because he’s so proud of it, “Oops but what a mess @paolajarapj”.

Another detail that we can highlight in the video is the very sporty and casual outfit that Paola is wearing, as it is a set of green T-shirt and leggings that match her hat quite well Is.

Jesse Uribe and Paola Jara enjoy the pieces they post together on Activity Network

so it seems The Paisa singer and her husband take a lot of pride in the fact that they are the most reserved in terms of language in the North American country. Let’s hope that the two will continue to have these kinds of experiences together, as well as more concerts by world artists who will have something to talk about because of the photos and videos they publish.

