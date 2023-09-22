“Jesus Adrian Romero and 10 Artists Who Suffer from Depression and Seek Treatment”. daily list

Mental health illnesses are often the protagonists of various scenarios and the music industry is no exception.

In some cases he has established himself as a muse that inspires songs and in others he comes across as a priority that stalls the musical careers of many artists.

The most recent case is the announcement by Mexican singer-songwriter Jesús Adrián Romero to suspend his tour and temporarily withdraw from the stage to prioritize his mental health.

“A set of circumstances have led me to a period of emotional weakness that requires a cease-and-desist on my part,” Romero wrote on his Facebook.

Artists like Juanes, Alejandro Sanz, Selena Gomez, Pablo Alborán, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Ross Maria, Martha Heredia and Rafael Rosario are just some of the artists who have “hit rock bottom” while experiencing mental health illnesses.

Juanes arrives at the Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, September 23, 2021.Marta Lavandier/AP

Colombian singer and musician for many years Juan Esteban Aristizabal, better known as Juanes, suffers from depression. An illness that kept him away from the stage and his audience during the “best” moments of his career.

After struggling with himself, accepting his disorder and seeking help, Juanes revealed his situation through his social networks with a message pointing to the fact that “mental health is essential for everyone. Is”, calling on others going through the same situation to support each other. ,

alejandro sanzInstagram

alejandro sanz case

“I am not good. I don’t know if this helps or not, but I want to say this. “I’m sad and tired.” These were such words alejandro sanz He posted on his Twitter account in March this year and left thousands of fans in uncertainty.

The Spanish singer has suffered “ups and downs” with his mental health. But, although he has expressed his suffering in his music and on stage, he assured that he “fights every day” and is in the phase of adjusting to life.

Ed Sheeran told how he has faced depression in his life.AFP

In another example, last March British Ed Sheeran He said he “didn’t want to live anymore” following the deaths of his friends, music entrepreneur and SBTV founder Jamal Edwards and cricketer Shane Warne in 2022.

The singer revealed that he has suffered from depression “all his life”.

He told Rolling Stone magazine, “You’re sinking beneath the waves. It’s like you’re inside this thing. And you can’t get out of it.”

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, singer Selena Gomez attends the ACLU of Southern California’s 2019 Annual Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills, California.Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

On the other hand, Selena Gomez He is one of the artists who has focused on mental health due to the illnesses that have marked different stages of his life.

For many people, being an artist is synonymous with fame, success, and perfection, however, Gomez has made it clear through the message she wants to convey through her projects that she is a person with circumstances just like anyone else. Is human.

The singer, in addition to suffering from lupus, also suffered from bipolar and depression, illnesses that she struggles with and sometimes make her work as an artist difficult, because at the time, she had to release her ‘Revival’ due to that. The tour had to be cancelled. High levels of anxiety and depression, leading to the decision to prioritize her mental health.

Pablo Alboran.

Spanish artist Pablo Alborán He was one of those who had to take a break from music due to emotional difficulties.

In 2015, this created a state of anxiety that was the result of long days of intense work.

In Shawn Mendes’ case, in 2022 He opened up to his followers and said he felt “overwhelmed and overstimulated” after his breakup with Camila Cabello.

“Some days I ask myself what I should do with my life and I always answer: ‘Speak the truth, be true’, even if I think it’s the hardest thing to do,” the artist said on his social media. Said through a reflection in the message. network.

La Rossa Maria

dominican affairs

La Rossa Maria He is one of the artistes who has found himself in the public spotlight on various occasions for mental health-related issues.

One of those moments was in November 2022, when he went public about suffering from depression and anxiety to end speculation of a “suicide attempt”, which he dismissed, saying that at the time he was suffering from the same symptoms. She was admitted due to an overdose of medications she takes. , To treat depression.

As the artist has revealed, her mental health condition is related to “trauma resulting from her mother’s illness”, in addition to the abuse and mistreatment that left an imprint on her childhood.

Similarly, Martha Heredia, The winner of ‘Latin American Idol 2009’, repeatedly tried to commit suicide after being arrested for heroin trafficking on February 20, 2013.

Heredia would declare in an interview with Zatanna Tavares that being held in the Rafay women’s prison caused her “very deep depression and she did not want to live.”

Another one of the oldest Dominican cases is Rafaeli Rosario, Due to whose depression and anxiety he had to go through the most important moments of his life in 2014. One of the problems that arose for this singer was the “failure” in his own projects and it was not until 2017 that the merengue player managed to overcome his illness.