Jesús Angulo presents fibula fracture after injury in Chivas-Puma

Guadalajara / 08.05.2022 22:00:36





In the midst of celebrating the pass to the leaguethe Chivas received the bad news of the injury of Jesus Angle, who suffers a fracture of the fibula in his left leg and will have to undergo emergency surgery to correct the injury. Because of this, the player has been ruled out for the rest of the Liguilla.

The Chivas They released the official medical report of the Flock player. The report was brief. “Canelo Angulo presents a fibula fracture. Tomorrow he will undergo surgery.”.

It was all due to a play against goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera. The cross came for Canelo Angulo, but it did not reach the ball while the Pumas goalkeeper went ahead and touched the ball. Nevertheless, both players collided, and the goalkeeper fell on the player causing the spectacular injury.

The player was taken on a stretcher from Akron Stadium and he was taken to the hospital to perform medical studies where it was possible to confirm the fracture that will keep him away from the courts for at least a month. Hence It seems almost impossible that he can play a Final in case the Flock reaches that stage.

At the end of the game, Roberto Alvarado put on Canelo Angulo’s shirt to show his support right now that he must face an injury just when Chivas thrashed Pumas 4-1 and will be measured to the Atlas in the League.