Jesús Angulo will be operated on Monday after a fracture against Pumas

‘Canelo’ Angulo suffered a fibula fracture in the playoff match against Pumas

Jesus Anglesoccer player Chivasleft the playoff match against Pumas after an uneven play with Alfredo Talavera and, according to what he was able to investigate ESPNthe ‘Canelo’ will be operated this monday. The rojiblanco club, through its account Twitterconfirmed this situation and added that it was a fibular fracture.

The play that led to this fracture occurred around the 30th minute of the first half when Jesus Angle He looked for a ball in the area of ​​the university box and, in the fight for the ball with the goalkeeper of the Pedregal box, he got the worst part.

“Canelo” required help to get on the assist cart, which finally removed him from the field while coach Ricardo Cadena was preparing the change that finally sent Pável Pérez to the field.

Angle He had to be transferred to the hospital, where the worst possible diagnosis was finally confirmed, since the fibula fracture will keep him out of activity for the rest of the tournament and it will depend on his evolution to know when he will be able to return to the courts.

Jesús Angulo could not finish the first half against Pumas due to an ankle injury imago7

In the video you shared Chivas In his social networks, Roberto Alvarado is seen wearing the shirt of Jesus Angle heading to the locker room, while he sent him a message: “This game is for ‘Canelito'”.

Chivas was able to cope with his loss since at that time the commitment against Pumas was equal to one goal for both and in the complementary part they sentenced the duel with goals from Fernando Beltrán, José Juan Macías and Alexis Vega to win 4-1 against auriazul painting.

Now, with the ticket to the quarterfinals assured, Chivas Atlas will be measured in a new edition of the Clásico Tapatío at the big party and, as additional motivation, the rojiblancos will seek to prevent their rival from the city from dreaming of the two-time championship as they are the current monarchs of Mexican soccer.