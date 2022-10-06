Jesús Calleja reveals his worst “land swallow me” with a minister and draws a political resemblance to Paz Vega

Dani Martinez received this wednesday the visit of Alvaro Morte, Paz Vega and Jesus Callejawho came to the set of Martinez and brothers in Movistar+ to submit to the questions and games that the comedian usually poses to his guests.







Jesús Calleja ‘trolled’ Maxi Iglesias in ‘La Resistencia’ with his proposal for ‘Planeta Calleja’

Know more

In the first test, the actors and the Mediaset presenter had to make a series of committed confessions about their past. “Have you screwed up with a public figure or important position?”questioned the humorist seconds before Jesús Calleja anticipated his companions to admit that he did.

“I don’t keep track…”, he started joking. “It has happened to me many times. I remember one from when I started recording my program with Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría. There was a sequence in Moncloa and there was a lady who came all the time behind us. I wanted to do my clean sequence and suddenly I told her: ‘Ma’am, could you do us a favor, then we’ll take a picture,’ said the adventurer from Cuatro, who ended up revealing that the woman in question was “a minister”.

“I didn’t know where to go,” the Leonese acknowledged with a laugh. “The director told me right away through his earpiece who he was and I did the one to tell him: We like the joke and it was to see how you would take it! ”, He ended up confessing, acknowledging that he tried to get out of the bad drink as he could.

The political resemblance that Jesús Calleja brings out to Paz Vega

Another highlight of the program came when Dani Martínez asked Paz Vega about his relationship with Nicole Kidmanwhich the Spanish has had the opportunity to meet.







The interpreter assured that she had an image of her as that of a person “cold and distantsame for his characters”, however, he was immediately surprised to see that it was “a super fun aunt and spent the day making jokes.

Meanwhile, the show flashed a photo of the two of them together during an event on the screen. At that moment, Jesús Calleja interrupted the presenter to draw a political resemblance to the actress: “You have a roll there to Ayuso, huh? I don’t want to put my hand in there, but … ”, he released in a comment that surprised Paz Vega. “What do I look like Ayuso? Don’t fuck with me, man. Are you really going to tell me that?” the Andalusian laughed. “Well… an airecín,” Dani Martínez pointed out to take the iron out of the matter.