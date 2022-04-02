Jesús Corona and ‘Shaggy’ Martínez will miss the match against Atlas due to injury

The Cruz Azul Celeste Machine returns to Liga MX activity this coming Saturday, when it faces the Rojinegros del Atlas on the Azteca Stadium field, in a duel corresponding to matchday 12 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament; game where he will appear with some important casualties.

According to information from Adrián Esparza of TUDN, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez joins the cement group’s injured list, which already includes veteran goalkeeper Jesús Corona, who in recent days joined the team’s training, however, the source suggests that he will not arrive for the duel against Atlas.

Also read: Liga MX: Tigres UANL announces sensitive loss ahead of matchday 12 vs Xolos

The medical services of the light blue team expect both players to recover for the semifinal match of the Concacaf Champions League, where Cruz Azul will face the UNAM Pumas, a duel scheduled for next Tuesday, April 5.

In addition to the two casualties due to injury, Juan Reynoso will not be able to count on Paraguayan Juan Escobar, who received a red card in the match against Tuzos de Pachuca, and will have to serve his game suspension.

It should be remembered that another element ceased to be an option for the Peruvian coach, since the Ecuadorian striker Bryan Angulo left the ranks of Cruz Azul to join Santos from Brazil.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Luis García and his forecast for the group stage of the Qatar World Cup