Jesús Corona suffered ailments in the preview of Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal and is doubtful to face Pachuca

bad news for Blue Cross. Jesús Corona was injured in the pre-competitive warm-ups in the second leg of the Concachampions against CF Montreal and It is doubtful to play on Saturday against Pachuca for matchday 11 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Tests will be performed this Thursday to determine the severity of the injury.

Chuy appeared in the starting lineup of the cement producers to face the Canadians, but in the images that were seen on the screens of the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, the discomfort in one of his legs was noted. Minutes later, Both the celestial club and Concacaf reported the inclusion of Sebastián Jurado to replace the captain of La Maquina.

Juan Reynoso himself was consulted at the press conference after the game by the state of Corona and his words left the goalkeeper’s presence against Los Tuzos in the air. “We are going to see about the resonance tomorrow, but most likely yes (about losing the game against Pachuca). Chuy to get out of a game you almost have to kill him, the truth was he was very hurt, he wanted to playI wanted to take risks, but I think we always prioritize the players’ health.” remarked.

In the event that Chuy is ruled out for matchday 11 of Liga MX, Jurado will be in charge of covering Cruz Azul’s fence. Nevertheless, the young man from Veracruz left many doubts in the duel against Montreal; Despite the Celeste’s pass to the next round in the international event, Sebas seemed insecure for several parts of the game.

Blue Cross vs. Pachuca: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Cementeros and tuzos will meet next Saturday, March 19 from the Hidalgo Stadium facilities in a match corresponding to date 11 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The match in question has a start time of 21:00 (local time).

