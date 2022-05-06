Jesús Corona would have lost ownership vs Jury

The Blue Cross Machine prepares to receive the visit of the Necaxa Rays this Saturday, May 7 on the field of the Azteca Stadium in the tie for the Repechage, looking for one of the last four tickets to the Mexican Soccer League and for the technician, John Reynosothere is only one question regarding his starting lineup.

The Peruvian is in the dilemma of going out with Sebastian Jurado or give entrance to the veteran Jose De Jesus Corona in the goal of Cruz Azul, remembering that the former Tecos and Atlas has been returning from an injury that sidelined him from several games at the end of the Closure 2022 and Concachampions.

Corona already has a medical discharge in his hands and could even have returned for the Clásico Joven against Club América on Matchday 17, but José de Jesús himself was the one who decided not to tackle the creams.

On the other hand, the TUDN reporter, Adrián Esparaza Otero, assures that Jesús Corona would have practically assured the title for the match against Necaxa.

The veteran goalkeeper has not played a game in the Liga MX since Matchday 10 against the UNAM Pumas. The match was played on March 13 of this year and was only his ninth game in Clausura 2022, remembering that on Matchday 9 He stayed on the substitute bench.

Since then, Jurado has taken over the Cruz Azul bow. With the player from Veracruz in goal, La Maquina added 4 losses, 2 draws and 2 wins in Liga MX, receiving 7 goals in 8 games. AND

Jurado has 13 games as a starter in the present 2022; 8 in Liga MX and 5 in Concachampions. The Veracruz native has hung zero on his goal 5 times and has received a total of 11 goals.

For his part, Jesús Corona has covered in 10 games in this first half of the year, hanging the zero in his goal on 4 occasions and conceding 10 annotations.

