Jesus is God who has become close to every man, in every condition

There is no place and time where God is not present: God is everywhere, especially where there is someone who suffers.

Gospel of Wednesday 12 January

And, having left the synagogue, they immediately went to the house of Simon and Andrew, in the company of James and John. Simone’s mother-in-law was in bed with a fever and they immediately told him about her. He approached and lifted her up, taking her by the hand; the fever left her and she began to serve them.

When evening came, after sunset, they brought him all the sick and possessed. The whole city was gathered in front of the door. He healed many who were afflicted with various diseases and cast out many demons; but he did not allow the demons to speak, because they knew him.

In the morning he got up when it was still dark and, having left the house, he withdrew to a deserted place and prayed there. But Simon and those who were with him set out on his trail and, having found him, they said to him, “Everyone is looking for you!” He said to them: ‘Let us go elsewhere to the neighboring villages, so that I may preach there too; for this in fact I have come! ». And he went throughout all Galilee, preaching in their synagogues and casting out demons.

(Mark 1: 29-39)

If the first stage that Jesus makes in the Gospel of Mark is the synagogue, the second is Peter’s house. It seems that the Gospel wants to tell us that it is wrong to think that the experience of faith is only reserved for a predetermined place.

If God exists only in the precincts of the sacred then we are allowed to live the vast majority of our lives away from Him, or as if He were not there. God is not only in one place, he is everywhere.

There was a happy expression in the Catechism of Saint Pius X that made this reality well understood. To the question “where is God?”, The catechism replied:

Where is God? In heaven, on earth and everywhere. Catechism of Saint Pius X

Thinking that God is in heaven authorizes us to live abandoned to ourselves on earth. Thinking that God is on earth but only in some worthy places authorizes us to think that there are places where He is and acts, and others where He is absent.

But the truth is that God is everywhere especially where there is someone who suffers. That is why the story of this sick woman is told: “Simon’s mother-in-law was in bed with a fever and immediately they told him about her. He approached and lifted her up, taking her by the hand; the fever left her and she began to serve them ”.

We must never forget this great lesson: God is never far from anywhere and any situation. And even where pain, injustice and darkness seem to prevail, it is precisely in such circumstances that He makes himself present and finds a way to do something for us. The real question is whether we have eyes to notice.