Jesús Manuel Ortiz announces that he will aspire to the presidency of the PPD

representative Jesus Manuel Ortiz announced this morning that he will aspire to the presidency of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD).

The election is called for February 26, 2023. Currently, the president of the PPD is the leader of the Senate, José Luis Dalmau.

Ortiz assured that he made the decision after talking with members of the PPD base for approximately a year.

He argued that he will be able to implement a reorganization plan for the community to temper it to the present. The legislator reported his decision through a broadcast through social networks.

“I have made the decision to aspire to chair the PPD and lead an aggressive and structured process of renewing our structure and our priorities. The PPD needs to reenergize itself, and resume the defense of the causes that identify us as a party“Ortiz said in written statements.

@jmortizpr A year ago I began to visit all of Puerto Rico to talk face to face with people. Today, with the same enthusiasm as the first day, I have an important announcement to make. #ppd #PuertoRico #tiktok ♬ original sound – Jesús Manuel Ortiz

He added that “it is time to execute an intense and intelligent reorganization plan, work on an institutional government plan, prepare ourselves to face the questionable electoral code, recruit new talent and work in unity of purpose. It is up to us to unify, renew, recruit and act.”

“In the coming months, the Popular Democratic Party has to lay the foundations that will allow it to be a viable party to win the elections in 2024. A year ago I began to talk with the base of the PPD and with compatriots from other parties throughout the Island. That dialogue in the neighborhoods, marquees, community centers or in some residences in Puerto Rico has allowed me to learn firsthand about the concerns, discomforts and opinions of our people. It is precisely as a result of these meetings that I made the decision to seek the presidency of my party. I invite the popular to participate in this important process in unity and with the unwavering commitment of those who do their duty, “he said.

They close ranks with Ortiz

Hours later, a group of 14 representatives announced their support for Ortiz’s candidacy.

“The PPD needs to pick up the pace towards the 2024 election. It is urgent to start an aggressive reorganization process, establish a clear message to the base and the country, identify leadership ready to work and recruit the best talent to build a government plan effective and realisticsaid the group in written statements to the press.

Among those who closed ranks with the popular leader are: Hector Ferrer, Jose “Cheito” Rivera Wood, Eladio “Layito” Cardona, Kebin Maldonado, Star Martinez, Jorge Alfredo Rivera, Sun Higgins, Angel “Tito” Fourquet, Orlando Aponte, sunday towers, John Joseph Santiago, Deborah Soto, Jesse Cortes Y Luis “Narmito” Ortiz.