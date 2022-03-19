Jesús Martínez Murguía’s plan to renew and correct the course of the León

Martínez Murguía seeks a restructuring of the team

March 17, 2022 4:26 p.m.

Nothing detracts from the importance of the great game that León will have to carry out today, it may be that he performs the feat in the ninety minutes or extends the game to a penalty shootout. Seattle Sounders won’t make it easy for La Fiera who will have to play to die if they want to qualify for the semifinals.

Club president Jesús Martínez Murguía decided this week to reject the resignation of the Argentine coach, it is speculated that he wants to wait for the result of today’s match but even with León being eliminated, a renewal of the team is inevitable.

Martínez Murguía intends to clean up the team, perhaps with Holan or perhaps without Holan. The results in the tournament have not been flattering and the performance in Concachampions has not been better, regardless of what happens today Murguía plans big changes.

Within the League tournament they are in 7th place in the general table, in this position they are still in the classification zone but they cannot afford to continue losing, in that case they would end up falling to the playoff zone, something that does not suit the team at all.

Jesús Martínez Murguía wants to make a renovation of the campus and correct the course

The president of León could keep Holan in the technical direction of the team in exchange for the departure of some players. Among the candidates to leave the team are Santiago Ormeño and Gary Kagelmacher, the first due to the lack of goals in the season and the second due to a health issue that has not allowed him to rejoin.

