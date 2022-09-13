Jesús Otero Costas, former Dean of Medicine at the University of Santiago, dies

Jesús Otero Costas, in the portrait made for the Universidade by Vicente Prego USC Virtual Museum

We shared many years ago (1984-89) with Suso Otero his management at the Faculty of Medicine, and until recently we recalled in his company the efforts and difficulties we had to face in a context in which relevant changes were approaching at the University .

He was part of the exceptional saga of professors and physiological researchers promoted by Ramón Domínguez. His up-to-date and brilliant vision of medicine involved us in a management always aimed at improving teaching at the Faculty, attempting changes that would adapt to the new challenges posed by the application of the University Reform Law; As a result, it was always his attempt to attract the best professionals in medical disciplines that needed to be revived, and thus professors such as Juan Vidal, Jerónimo Forteza, Antonio Couceiro, among others, were called by Suso Otero to “rejuvenate” in all the senses the staff of the Faculty. We also share his frustration when his star project, the decentralization of the Faculty, could not be undertaken in the terms that he had proposed despite the support of the rector’s team led by Carlos Pajares, for reasons that some day some will have to explain. . The paradox is that today, 33 years later, students from our Faculty are finishing their studies scattered and “decentralized” in public hospitals in Galicia.

His last days were a model of rationality; he assumed his illness with the intelligence that always characterized him, knowing how little time he had; he had time to order his library and his memorabilia with a precision that amazed us. This week we were going to resume our visits when the news of his death reached us. We will feel his absence, but we have an indelible memory of an energetic, pragmatic and intelligent university student.