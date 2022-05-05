Jesús San Miguel, CUN doctor and Gregorio Marañón 2021 awardee: “Multiple myeloma is on the way to becoming a curable cancer”

He is director of Clinical and Translational Medicine at the University of Navarra (UN), medical director of the University Clinic of Navarra (CUN) and scientific director of Cima, which is why Jesús San Miguel (Almarza, Soria, 1953) sleeps less than usual. what would you like. With just turned 69 years old -which he does not appear to be- he will collect this Thursday the Gregorio Marañón National Prize for Medicine, a distinction awarded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation for his contribution in the diagnosis and treatment of multiple myeloma. His professional career has revolved around this type of incurable cancer – which affects plasma cells, which generate antibodies – first at the University Hospital of Salamanca and now at the CUN.

The award that he will receive this Thursday – one of the most important at the state level – is the latest in a long list of recognitions that San Miguel has received throughout his career and that place him among the most influential doctors in the world, especially in the field of multiple myeloma, a disease that in recent years has considerably increased its survival. Among other factors, thanks to a new cell therapy – with which he is now working – called CAR-T, which consists of genetically modifying the blood cells of patients so that they are capable of detecting and attacking tumor cells. The results are revolutionary, so much so that San Miguel believes that in a few years “it will be possible to speak of a curable type of cancer.”

First of all, congratulations on the award. What does this recognition mean to you?

–I usually say it many times: contradictory feelings. On the one hand, the joy of recognition of a career and, on the other, the feeling of debt, of whether I have paid well to all those who have helped me or contributed their ideas. Because this award is not received by me, it is an award for a history of many years of work, first in Salamanca and now in Pamplona, ​​surrounded by people with an enormous commitment to the patient.

It is not the first award he receives, I guess he also feels satisfaction for having done a good job…

–Yes, but let me insist on this: it is a teamwork of many people; also of the cooperative group that exists in Spain around multiple myeloma. I remember that in the 1980s we created a very small cooperative group and now it is made up of more than 80 hospitals throughout the country. In it we work together and share the best diagnostic methods, therapeutic trials, etc.

You are director of Clinical and Translational Medicine at the University of Navarra, medical director of the University Clinic of Navarra and scientific director of Cima. I don’t know if he sleeps much…

-The truth is that I sleep very little (laughs). I have been sleeping with a pill for years but sometimes it is not enough. And how to get to everything? I don’t know if I get to everything because my mission is not to be in everything, my mission is to try to unite the three institutions – hospital, laboratory and university – with a common goal: the best care for the patient. In the end, when you’re in college what you want is to learn how to treat patients well; in the laboratory you try to find out what the patient needs; and in the hospital, obviously, trying to give you the best care.

What is translational medicine?

-It’s a word that doesn’t really exist, it’s an Anglo-Saxon word, it’s going from one side to another. Translational medicine is one in which research always has the patient as its objective, it is aimed at solving problems posed by the patient himself. In fact, most of the time the questions come from the patient. I’ll give you an example: recently one of the youngest groups of researchers on multiple myeloma – the disease on which I did my doctoral thesis and which I have worked on all my life – asked me why patients with a very good prognosis relapsed again and again , and others with a poor prognosis and with the same treatment did not relapse. So, in translational medicine they begin to investigate to resolve that doubt and bring it back to give the patient an answer. It is having the patient at the center of everything.

Why did you choose multiple myeloma?

–Because the smart ones chose leukemias and lymphomas, they were the most fashionable (laughs). That has a part of truth, but the other part was that multiple myeloma was a disease that everything was to be done. There were only two drugs and the patients all died in a couple of years, nobody paid much attention to it and I found it exciting.

How does this type of cancer affect the patient?

–It is the disease of the plasma cell, which is what produces antibodies, so it is key to our defenses and when they are transformed, a very motley clinical picture is given, which is multiple myeloma. This cancer affects in a systematic way. When the plasma cell becomes a tumor, what it does is secrete a large quantity of a type of immunoglobulin (antibodies) that can generate a picture of hyperviscosity of the blood. Then the rest of the immunoglobulins go down, so there is an immunodeficiency and a higher risk of infections. Plasma cells invade the bone marrow so they can also cause anemia. And one of the most important complications is that the tumor cells destroy the bones, breaking the vertebrae and causing a lot of pain. But there is a not insignificant group of patients, more than 30%, who debut asymptomatically. So the spectrum is very variable.

What is the survival of the patient with myeloma?

-When I started working it was two years. Now that a myeloma lives 10 years is the least I have to try to achieve. What is the projected survival going to be for the patients we are treating today? We will have to see, but we are dealing with very specific antibodies in more than 30 clinical trials, for myeloma more than 10 drugs have been approved in the last 8 years -and we have participated in four of them-… Overall survival can be in the 12 years. Myeloma is one of the cancers in which survival has increased the most in recent years.

So, is it possible for a myeloma patient to ‘die of old age’?

-Yes, right now a patient can end up dying from other causes.

How many cases are there in Spain?

–The incidence will be about 4-5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In Spain, some 2,500 new cases will be detected each year. The issue is that it is a disease of advanced age, around 65-70 years. So with the prolongation of life there will be more and more myelomas. In addition, as survival increases, more and more patients accumulate. The incidence is low, but patients accumulate due to these factors.

What kind of treatments are they using?

– We hardly use chemotherapy anymore, today the treatments are immunotherapy, immunomodulators, bispecific antibodies and the great explosion: CAR-T, which is the most innovative and with which we are working now. It is a therapy that consists of removing lymphocytes from the blood, genetically modifying them to make them active and capable of recognizing the tumor cell. Then we infuse them back into the patient once genetically modified. CAR-T have been used in patients without options who had already received more than 7 lines of treatment without result. Well, of those patients, 60% are with the disease disappeared after this therapy.

I mean, the blood cells are taught to attack the tumor, right?

-That’s how it is. And the results are being very favorable. This therapy is the one that is revolutionizing multiple myeloma treatments and greatly increasing survival.

What is the last project you have worked on?

–One of the most important projects we have is the Cancer Center (CCUN), where we have now launched a project around the concept of early detection and intervention. But not only in terms of acting in the early stages of the disease, but also detecting and intervening early when the patient has residual cells to prevent a relapse. This is the second leg of our project. Why does the cancer patient relapse? Because the tumor has not been completely eradicated. So we work on detecting these residual cells and intervening to eradicate them. We are going to implement this around five major tumors: lung cancer, melanoma, ovary, hepatocarcinoma and multiple myeloma.

In a cancer like myeloma, which is incurable, avoiding relapses is essential to increase patient survival, right?

-Totally. We were pioneers at the time in implementing minimal residual disease techniques, which are techniques that allow us to detect one tumor cell among a million normal cells. We advocate that in patients in whom we still detect disease after treatment, continue until it is eradicated. This has meant a paradigm shift because it has changed the criteria worldwide. It has been a very nice story.

How many patients do you work with?

–This is a reference center for myeloma, so we see many second-opinion patients. We can have 10-12 patients a week referred from other centers. In addition, we work in collaboration with many other hospitals such as the University Hospital of Navarra (HUN) or with the centers of the Basque Country. Every month we have a Zoom meeting where we present the cases and problems we have. It is fundamental, there is rarely a week in which I do not send an e-mail to a colleague asking for her opinion. This is the same as when a patient asks for a second opinion, it should be part of normal medical practice, but unfortunately it is not very widespread in Spain and it is considered a distrust of the doctor. But I believe that far from creating distrust, it is the other way around: the patient sees that you are looking for the best for him.

In a few years, how do you see the future of multiple myeloma? Is it a curable cancer?

I see it with great optimism. I already tell the younger researchers: “You’re going to have a hard time, you have to change your disease” (laughs). I have already experienced it with two types of leukemia that were incurable and now are not. Myeloma is going down that path of ending up being curable.

You have defended on occasion, precisely, the maxim of Gregorio Marañón “There are no diseases, but sick people.” You advocate highly personalized medicine, don’t you?

-Of course. When I give the same treatment to two patients and one responds and the other does not, they slap me in the face to say: “You could have done much better, you should have investigated better why this patient responds and this other does not”. That is the challenge we face, adapting treatment to patients to eradicate the disease. It is about finding the best treatment for each person. In the same way that when one antibiotic does not work for us we try another, what happens is that this in the field of cancer supposes a paradigm shift.