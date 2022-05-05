Jesús San Miguel receives the National Prize for Research in Medicine

The Director of Clinical and Translational Medicine at the University of Navarra (UN), Jesus Saint Michaelreceived this Thursday in Barcelona, from the hands of King Felipe VI, the ‘Gregorio Marañón’ National Research Award in the Medicine area.

According to the Ministry of Science and Innovation, this award recognizes “pioneering contribution” to research doctor San Miguel’s biomedical science, “which has produced, among others, a paradigm shift in the conception of pathologies such as multiple myeloma and its treatments”.

This has been stated by the University Clinic of Navarra, which states that this specialist in Hematology and Hemotherapy has recognized that “As a doctor it is an honor receive the National Research Award, which represents one of the most emblematic figures in medicine for its impact, not only scientific but also humanistic”.

The medical director of the University Clinic of Navarra has remembered the professionals and hospitals with whom he has shared his professional career. “This recognition, more than the reflection of a personal history, represents the stories of a group of people closely linked to my professional and personal career, who have lent me their ideas, their intelligence and their willingness to work to improve the future of patients with myeloma, both during my time at the University Hospital of Salamanca, and now at the University Clinic of Navarra”, he indicated.

At the event, held in the auditorium of the Barcelona International Convention Center, the King pointed out that the pandemic has transmitted “the enormous importance of Science and its practical application”, stressing that the vaccine against COVID-19 “could not have been achieved without the professionals who dedicate their lives to exploring the frontiers of knowledge”.

Likewise, the King has insisted that “it is necessary that public policies be supported by scientific evidence so that the best, most informed and contrasted decisions can be made, placing” people at the center of them; that is, with values”.

For her part, the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, stressed that “we go further when we cooperate”, highlighting the importance of collaboration between administrations and companies to create “a knowledge economy”.

The importance of an early approach in multiple myeloma

Dr. San Miguel’s work in medical research has focused on the treatment of multiple myeloma, in which an early approach to the disease achieves a “significant” increase in the survival of these patients. This type of cancer is caused by the proliferation of plasma cells in the bone marrow, which spread to other organs.

The award-winner recalled that at the beginning of his career “almost no one was dedicated to myeloma, it was an incurable disease and there was only one active drug”, explaining that, as a “young specialist”, he believed that “there was a lot to do”.

The proposal for the National Award underlines that Dr. San Miguel has put into practice “a translational research model for the patient” and summarizes his contributions to research and clinical practice.

These include “the approval of four drugs by the European and US drug agencies, including the first CAR-T therapy for myeloma, the change in the diagnostic criteria for multiple myeloma to include early diagnosis, the development of the System International Standard for Staging and detection techniques for minimal residual disease, the establishment of centralized diagnostic and monitoring units, the creation of several cooperative groups and networks at the national and international level”, underlining “their dedication and dedication to patients and society .” .

Although there is still “no effective treatment” for multiple myeloma, research “has come a long way” in recent years with the incorporation of new therapies. In 2021, the results of an international study also led by San Miguel were known, which presented “hopeful” results thanks to a new therapy with CAR T for patients with multiple myeloma in relapse and resistant to other treatments.

One of the “world’s most cited” researchers

The proposal for the National Research Award indicated that Dr. San Miguel is the Spanish clinician “with the highest impact index” H (116), an index that measures the impact of a scientist’s publications – more than 950 in his case – according to the citations they generate -almost 63,000-.

He also appears on Clarivate’s ‘Highly Cited Researches 2021’ list, which includes him among the 6,600 “most cited scientists in the world”.

San Miguel, together with the medical direction of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, occupies the scientific direction of the Cima Universidad de Navarra and is a professor at the Faculty of Medicine, of which he is also vice-dean.

Previously, he was head of the Hematology and Hemotherapy Service of the Salamanca University Hospital and scientific director of the Salamanca Biosanitary Institute.