“Jesus son of refugees”, “Sadness …”. And it is storm on Saviano

Roberto Saviano, in an attempt to justify the “trans Nativity” of ambassador Roberto Simonetti, attacked via social media Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni who had taken a stand on the image with which the EU diplomat and LGBTQ rights activist was immortalized. A real storm came out of it.

The author of Gomorrah wrote about Facebook what follows, attaching to reasoning the two posts of the center-right leaders: “Written by two who between Jesus and Herod would certainly have sided with Herod. Two who have no mercy for those who, children or adults, escape persecution – he insisted, referring to the arguments of Salvini and Meloni – . Two whose contempt goes so far as to deny any possibility of rescues at sea “.

And again, Saviano insisted: “ Jesus was born of two refugee gentitori who, to save him, run away from their land and, clandestine, enter Egypt “. Now net of the fact that Joseph and Mary – as already explained in other circumstances – were not refugees, what has emerged is a prompt response. Moreover, Saviano wrote that both Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni, if they had existed at the time, would have taken the side of those who would have wanted to kill Christ.

Matteo Salvini immediately replied: “That gentleman from Saviano – the former Minister of the Interior noted on Facebook – he attacks me by saying that between Jesus and Herod I would have sided with the second (beaten by a kindergarten) and adding that “Jesus was born of two refugees”, or rather of two “illegal immigrants”. To the sadness of this gentleman I respond by wishing him a good Saint Ambrose and a Merry Christmas “. The controversy over the “refugee Jesus” is now a Christmas evergreen, but in this case, the criticisms that have emerged against the writer are above all to jump to the headlines.

The tones of several of those who have commented on the thing are piqued: “Saviano reviewed history, they were out of their land for the compulsory census of Herod …….”, wrote one. And another: “that I know the parents of Jesus were not fleeing as refugees but were going to be registered in Bethlehem by order of the Roman emperor Augustus … etc …”. Much of those who wanted to have their say under the leader’s post Carroccio is supporting theses and arguments of this type.

It had already happened in the past that someone opted for the narrative according to which Jesus and the Holy Family were comparable to migrants. However, this is a detail with respect to the current affair. In the background, moreover, there remains above all the idea that the EU institutions carry out Christmas as a Christian-Catholic celebration, as well as a symbol of the Western tradition. After the story of the internal guidelines of the EU commission, the image of Ambassador Simonetti has raised a second fuss. Saviano, who was careful not to attack the protagonist of that story, decided to turn, trying to hit Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni. A shot that was popped, also due to errors of a historical nature, which aroused quite indignation.