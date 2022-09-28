Jet Blue passenger: “They leave us waiting like cows”

An airline user jet blue reported that his flight this Tuesday from the Dominican Republic to New York was postponed, because the pilot He reported that “he was tired and could not make the trip,” without specifying in which airport the incident occurred.

As can be seen in a video circulating on social networks, dozens of passengers, including children, were stranded and uncomfortable because the flight he had to leave at 3:40 in the morning and “they were forced to get off the plane.”

“Nobody answers us and nobody tells us anything, they just leave us waiting like cows”, a lady is heard complaining of impotence, before the astonished look of her classmates. flight.

Likewise, he denounced that the option offered by jet bluesupposedly, was to change the flight for the next day 29 or travel with a stopover in Miami. “Of course it’s abuse,” said the lady.

He said passengers were demanding the airline take them directly to New York or have their money returned.

It is not the first time that passengers of jet blue They complain about the bad service of the airline. The most recent is about the actor and playwright Waddys Jáquez, who denounced that “the mistreatment continues” in the North American airline JetBlue towards Dominicans residing in New York, after the company canceled a flight bound for Santo Domingo.

Through his Instagram account he quoted: “Gentlemen, the JetBlue line does it again. We are waiting very early in the morning to be able to go to Santo Domingo. JetBlue canceled three times the hour of flight and now they say they don’t have a specific time of flight”.

Last July hundreds of Dominicans gathered in front of the vicinity of the airline, in New York, against its abuses.