JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion

JetBlue agreed this Thursday to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion in a deal that would create the nation’s fifth-largest airline if approved by U.S. regulators.

The deal comes a day after Spirit’s attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines. Spirit had recommended to its shareholders that they approve Frontier’s lower offer, believing that antitrust regulators would be more likely to reject JetBlue’s offer.

“This combination is a great opportunity to diversify and expand our network, create jobs and new possibilities for crewmembers, and expand our platform for profitable growth,” said JetBlue CEO, Robin Hayesit’s a statement.

The combined airline would have a fleet of 458 aircraft. The airlines will continue to operate independently until the transaction closes.

JetBlue will purchase Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash from Spirit, including an advance payment of $2.50 per share in cash payable upon approval of the transaction by Spirit shareholders. There is also a ticking fee of 10 cents per month from January 2023 until closing.

If the transaction is consummated before December 2023, the price will be $33.50 per share and will increase over time to $34.15 per share, if consummated by the July 2024 deadline.

If the deal fails for antitrust reasons, JetBlue will pay Spirit a $70 million compensatory fee and Spirit shareholders a $400 million compensatory fee, less whatever was paid to Spirit shareholders prior to consummation.

News of the merger came after weeks of wrangling between Frontier and JetBlue over which would add the budget airline to its arsenal. Spirit initially reached an agreement with Frontier and defended that proposal, but shareholders did not approve it. The two airlines announced the end of the deal on Wednesday, while Spirit shareholders were still voting. It was clear that despite the board’s position, shareholders were poised to reject the deal and seek another one for more money with JetBlue.

If the sale and subsequent merger were completed, JetBlue would become the airline with the most frequent flights in San Juan (Puerto Rico), Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles.