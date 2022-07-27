JetBlue airline regrets and apologizes for inconvenience to Dominican passengers

The airline JetBlue regretted and apologized for the inconvenience caused to passengers, after explaining that the recent situation that concerns them occurred due to the “cancellation due to maintenance” of the aircraft.

They stated that they are working on action plans to mitigate any future inconvenience for their clients in the Dominican Republic.

The US airline stressed that the priority remains to carry out a safe operation and offer a positive travel experience to its customers in the Dominican Republic.

“We deeply regret and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by our cancellation due to aircraft maintenance, as the safety of our customers is our priority,” JetBlue said.

He added that he continues to take steps to improve operations in the country.

“We reiterate that the Dominican Republic is a priority market for JetBlue and we continue to manage action plans to mitigate any inconvenience for our Dominican customers. We understand the concerns and comments of our customers and begin by saying that both JetBlue and the entire travel industry have experienced an unusual few years. However, this summer we have had a record passenger season while overcoming operational challenges,” says a statement.

explanations

On the recent allegations that led to massive criticism of the airline, JetBlue commented the following:

They began by saying that on Saturday, July 23, JetBlue flight 1938, scheduled from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ) to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) was delayed two hours due to the delayed arrival of the aircraft and the lack of gate availability at Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo.

He indicated that the flight left without incident and arrived in San Juan at 6:01 pm local time. While on Sunday, July 24, JetBlue Flight 537 serving SJU to SDQ was canceled due to aircraft maintenance.

“Customers on this flight, whose information we had in the system, were notified by email and phone two hours before the flight departed,” they alleged.

They also said that all customers were reaccommodated on other JetBlue flights in the coming days, and were offered the option of flying to “Punta Cana subject to availability, provided transportation vouchers or accommodations in one of the hotels near the airport.” “.