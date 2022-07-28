JetBlue flights continue to be delayed by up to 4 hours

Despite the clouds of criticism in recent days, most flights from JetBlue in the Las Americas International Airport (Aila) remained with delays of up to four hours, both for departure and arrival.

This afternoon, a plane that arrived at 5:44 in the afternoon, coming from the airport liberty of newarkNew Jersey, arrived with 60 minutes lateand another, scheduled to leave for the John F. Kennedy airport in New York, at 8:50 at night, was postponed for another hour, as displayed on the terminal screen.

About the delay of the plane that arrived from Jew Jersey, the explanation of JetBlue gave them to the passengers was that the plane had to restart the computeras he told Free Journal Evelyn Vasqueza Dominican woman who has lived in the United States for 22 years and who always travels with the airline.

Vásquez stated that, many times, it is the passengers who affect the delays, because they do not obey the rules and many people -including young people- pretend to be handicapped to be transported with preferences in wheelchairs, which causes delays in the departure time of the planes

Departure with 4 hour delays

Of twelve flights that had left and were pending to take off this Wednesday, some were late four hourslike the one scheduled for 8:39 in the morning to the airport John F. Kennedybut left at 12:25 in the afternoon, according to data from the Aila.

And another was pending to take off at 6:45 in the afternoon to the same terminal and was postponed to 10:41 at night, with a scheduled landing at 3:08 in the morning.

The other flights this Wednesday have slight departure delays of 10 minutes and one hour.

The problems of punctuality JetBlue Airways Corporation they are not from now: in June 2021, the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) asked the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) to investigate the reasons for the constant postponements.

But this week, the problem reached its peak when several officials were affected by the lethargy of JetBlueWhat Alfred Pacheco, President of the Chamber of Deputies, who requested the cancellation of the operating license.

Pro Consumer, the Ombudsman have given an ultimatum to correct the faults, while, in New York, a group of Dominicans have pending a protest.

The airline acknowledged this Wednesday that it has reduced the quality of the travel experience, and assured that it continues to take measures to improve its operations.