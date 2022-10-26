JetBlue launches fares starting at $31

If you are planning a trip for leisure or work, know that JetBlue launched its popular “Monster Sale” offer this Tuesday, which offers fares from $31 each way, including departures from San Juan, Ponce and Aguadilla airports.

The airline stated that The offer will be available until next Thursday, October 27, and will apply to flights for Tuesdays and Wednesdays between November 2 and February 15.

In the case of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), this medium found flights from $31 to the island of St. Thomas, from $129 to Fort Lauderdale, from $134 to Tampa and from $139 to Santo Domingo.

Meanwhile, from the Mercedita Airport, in Ponce, there are flights starting at $114 to New York, while from the Rafael Hernández Airport, in Aguadilla, there are flights starting at $119 to Orlando.

As part of the special sale, travelers looking to purchase their flights and book their hotel at the same time can book packages through JetBlue Vacations from $115 per person.

JetBlue is on track to continue strengthening its presence in the United States and Puerto Rico market, after its offer to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion received the endorsement of the yellow airline last week.

For JetBlue, the Spirit Airlines shareholder determination is “an important milestone in our plan to join with Spirit in creating a high-quality, low-fare national challenger to the Big Four.”