JetBlue makes multi-million dollar offer to buy Spirit Airlines

the american airline JetBlue made an offer of about $3.6 billion to take over its low-cost rival Spiritin a move that seeks to frustrate the sale of this company to Frontier Group, agreed in February but which has not yet been closed.

Spirit, in a statement, announced this Tuesday that received an “unsolicited proposal” from JetBlue to take over all of its shares for a price of $33 per share.

That offer would in principle exceed the combination of shares and cash that Spirit shareholders were going to receive under the agreement reached with Frontier last February and which is still pending definitive approval.

Spirit, in his note, noted that The company’s board of directors will work with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate JetBlue’s proposal and decide on the option that is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

The statement from the low-cost airline confirmed previous information from The New York Times, published shortly before the close of the trading session and which caused Spirit shares to soar 22%, to $26.91.

Whileshares in JetBlue – which has not commented publicly – closed down more than 7% in response to news of its offering.

Spirit, which is based in Florida, and Frontier announced in February an agreement to create the fifth largest airline in the United States and that, according to the companies, would improve competition in the sector by introducing a true competitor for the four American giants (American Airlines, Delta, United and Southwest).

JetBlue, which concentrates its operations in the east of the country, is the sixth largest US airline.