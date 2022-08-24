JetBlue offers air tickets from $39

JetBlue launched its second consecutive offer for the fall season on Tuesday, in which travelers could get one-way air tickets from $39.

According to the airline, the “Big Fall Sale” will run until Tuesday, August 30, at 11:59 p.m.and fares will only be available for travel between September 6 and November 16, 2022. The offer, however, excludes travel Friday through Sunday.

Travelers looking to plan their vacation with JetBlue Vacations will also be able to take advantage of discounted packages that include flights and hotel.

A search by The new day found one-way flights from the Luis Muñoz Marín airport, in San Juan, with prices between $49 and $154including destinations such as St. Thomas, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

The offer is also available for flights operated by JetBlue from the Mercedita airport in Ponce and the Rafael Hernández airport in Aguadilla.

In early August, JetBlue launched its first offer for the fallwith which travelers could save $25 on a basic one-way fare of $50 or more per person.

The airline also announced that it updated its snacks on board. Starting this month, the airline will offer two new snacks: Chifles Plantain Chips and Simply Stellar Vegan Butter Pretzel Braids.