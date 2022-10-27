JetBlue offers tickets from 31 dollars in its Monster Sale

Those looking for deals to travel within the US during the Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays can now book a flight from JetBlue until tomorrow October 27 to travel between November 2 and February 15, 2023.

The company announced its Monster Sale, which will be available for three days with one-way flights starting at $31. To get the offer, travelers must fly on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the airline.

Those who take advantage of these specials will be able to fly one way from Logan Airport to Baltimore for $31, to Cleveland for $49, to Charleston for $59, to Chicago for $69, to Miami, Nashville and New Orleans for $79, to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando for 99, and more.

Rates include taxes.

“In the middle of autumn and with winter just around the corner, JetBlue wants to encourage customers to travel, with its domestic “Monster Sale” available for three days only,” the airline wrote in a message sent to its customers.

As part of Monster Saletravelers looking to buy their flights and book a hotel, will get exclusive benefits that they cannot find anywhere else, they can also book packages through JetBlue vacations from $115 per person.