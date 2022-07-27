JetBlue promotes flights from $49 to destinations inside and outside the US for travel in August and September

A JetBlue Airbus A320-232 after taking off from JFK Airport in New York.

Starting this week, New York-based airline JetBlue is promoting one-way flights starting at $49 to destinations inside and outside the United States.

For example, you can travel with the airline to various cities in Florida for $59.

Most tickets to Florida at that price are for flights in September. Trips depart from La Guardia Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

Departing from Newark Airport, the cost is further reduced with fare starting at $49 on select dates.

If your interest is to travel to the Dominican Republic, for September a trip taking off from the JFK to Santo Domingo Airport would cost you a minimum of $164 if you buy it this wednesday.

The rate applies to some flights for the end of August.

To Punta Cana, the cheapest available fare is $156 for travel in September.

for that month, traveling to Cancun, Mexico from JFK is even cheaper or $142 one way ticket.

If you travel from La Guardia, the ticket increases to $153

For Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, from JFK, the price dropped to $99 the ticket on flights for the end of August until September.

If you prefer to arrive to the capital, San Juan, you can find flights at an initial cost of $158for both August and September departing from the same airport.

To get the best deals, you should explore the Best Fair Finder online tool.

It should be noted that these prices do not include additional charges for luggage and other services.

In the middle of this month, JetBlue promoted similar offers for the summer season.